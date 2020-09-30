Anitian unveils SecureCloud on AWS, enabling rapid and secure deployment of mission-critical apps

Anitian announced SecureCloud, a new pre-engineered security service on Amazon Web Services (AWS). SecureCloud addresses a daunting challenge for business, DevOps, and security leaders: rapid deployment of applications and services to customers – without sacrificing security measures or privacy protections.

With SecureCloud, customers can:

Save time and money with a complete, pre-engineered security service that automates the complex, error-prone process of architecting, configuring, and deploying disparate security tools.

with a complete, pre-engineered security service that automates the complex, error-prone process of architecting, configuring, and deploying disparate security tools. Bring new cloud workloads to market – securely and rapidly.

– securely and rapidly. Free up business, DevOps, and security teams to focus on their core business functions – while enabling them to adapt to new ways of working.

“We greatly benefited from Anitian’s Compliance Automation Platform to migrate our application to the AWS cloud and achieve our FedRAMP authorization,” said Ignacio Martinez, vice president of security, risk, and compliance for Smartsheet.

“We look forward to further collaborating with Anitian and their pre-engineered SecureCloud as we continue to expand our government business.”

A recent forecast for 2020 Worldwide Security and Risk Management Spending by Gartner noted that the COVID-19 pandemic is driving demand in areas such as cloud adoption, remote worker technologies and cost saving measures.

At 33.3% worldwide growth, the Cloud Security segment represents the fastest growing segment. And Forrester Research’s Cloud Security Solutions Forecast, 2018 To 2023 predicts that global spending on cloud security tools will top $12.6 billion in 2023, with a focus on public cloud native platform security.

“We hear consistently from customers about their fatigue with procuring, configuring, deploying, and integrating a disparate set of ‘best-of-breed’ security tools and controls. Companies like Amazon, Microsoft and Google have already paved the way customers procure and use cloud services instead of building their own ‘best-of-breed’ services,” said Rakesh Narasimhan, Anitian’s CEO.

“Anitian’s SecureCloud is the next evolution for customers to shift their mission-critical apps into a pre-engineered and secure environment with the most stringent security standards and controls. Given the dynamics of today’s environment, businesses are leveraging the cloud more than ever to seamlessly enable more ways of working. With SecureCloud, security transforms from an impediment to an enabler that accelerates a customer’s business.”

“Anitian has been a key player helping our customers achieve compliance with standards such as FedRAMP and those of the Payment Card Industry (PCI), while also taking full advantage of the scale, security and innovation AWS offers,” said Sandy Carter, Vice President of Public Sector Partners and Programs at AWS.

Achieve cloud security and compliance quickly with SecureCloud

SecureCloud wraps a complete set of critical security technologies around a cloud application in hours. Using Anitian’s unique automation technologies, SecureCloud configures, deploys, and hardens a comprehensive stack of security tools and controls – including endpoint security, remote access, multi-factor authentication, encryption, vulnerability management, zero-trust networking, and security information and event management (SIEM).

DevOps teams can stop struggling with confusing security configurations or access rights. SecureCloud provides a complete solution enabling developers to focus on their creativity for features and functionality development.

Security leaders no longer need to be concerned about intricate configurations or lengthy policy documents. SecureCloud automates this tedious work – with pre-engineered controls, and pre-defined templates. Now, security leaders can focus on risk management and corporate security governance.

Business leaders no longer need to worry about their business being secure. SecureCloud is built to exacting security standards, like FedRAMP, PCI, CMMC, GDPR, or ISO 27001. Even if your business doesn’t require these compliance standards, you can accelerate market-entry for new applications while having the confidence that security is enforced, by default and by design.