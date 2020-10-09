Okta extends Okta Devices Platform Service capabilities to developers through Okta Devices SDK

Okta further extended its Okta Devices Platform Service capabilities to developers through the Okta Devices SDK.

Using the Okta Devices SDK, developers can enable passwordless authentication through branded push notifications with biometric capabilities, minimizing friction for end-users and increasing security posture.

Now, developers can leverage the power of Okta Verify to build customized, secure, and seamless login experiences for their customers.

The world has become mobile-first: there will be an estimated 7 billion mobile users by 2021. To keep up, every organization is focused on building bespoke and tailored customer experiences.

With a limited supply of developer resources, businesses are challenged to constantly ship new features while still accounting for security and remaining agile. Development teams need an identity layer that serves as the connective tissue between applications and devices to speed time to market, deliver products that are secure, and drive engagement.

“We live in a multi-device world where we work, shop, and consume content across phones, laptops, and tablets,” said Diya Jolly, Chief Product Officer, Okta. “This dynamic landscape has placed an extra emphasis on today’s modern businesses to be relevant across every device. The Devices SDK takes the customizability and security of the Okta Identity Cloud and puts it in the hands of developers everywhere.”

The Okta Devices SDK: Reimagining user experience and security

Powered by the Okta Devices Platform Service, a unique set of powerful capabilities come together in a single integration with the Okta Devices SDK to deepen and extend device and user identity in customer experiences that adds UX value rather than detracting from it.

Now, developers building mobile applications can send branded push notifications and use biometrics including FaceID to authenticate end-user login versus using solely a password or pin. This offers layers of protection and security while eliminating friction and increasing customer engagement.

The Okta Devices SDK also puts more power in the hands of end-users by registering customer devices within Okta Universal Directory, enabling self-service if a device is lost or stolen.

Using the Devices SDK and API, developers can create the following experiences, all through a single integration:

Embed Okta Verify with push and biometrics capabilities into mobile applications.

Develop branded, omnichannel multi-factor authentication experiences with custom push messaging and custom action buttons.

Deploy additional layers of protection to address high-risk access attempts.

Enable end-users to view and manage their Okta registered devices.

Simplify device management and increase overall security posture.

“The financial health and safety of our members is at the center of everything we do as one of Canada’s largest credit unions,” said Jakub Mamos, Vice President, IS Risk Management, Servus Credit Union.

“Core to achieving that is binding user identity and device identity to make our digital banking products and services more seamless and deeply secure. Using Okta’s Devices SDK, we will be able to build customized, branded experiences for our members that increase security and eliminate friction whether that be setting up a bank account to procuring a credit card.”

The Okta Devices Platform Service will continue to enrich the power of the Okta Devices SDK in the future through unlimited integrations including completely passwordless authentication experiences to secure transactions on every major operating system.