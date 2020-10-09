Swim Continuum 4.0: Operating and managing continuous intelligence applications at scale

Swimannounced Swim Continuum 4.0, the newest release of its flagship product. Providing enterprises with a live window into the current state of their business by concurrently processing and analyzing streaming and contextual data, Swim Continuum 4.0 offers a comprehensive view of all aspects of operating and managing continuous intelligence applications at scale through a single pane of glass experience.

“The momentum of business operations is being driven by the speed of streaming data and understanding its context when combined with historical data. The speed at which this can be done is directly proportional to business success in making better, faster, relevant decisions.” said Mike Leone, Senior Analyst at ESG.

“Swim’s approach to processing and analyzing data in real time where it is generated – in the cloud, at the edge or anywhere in between – is instrumental in enabling continuous intelligence that directly leads to increased business resiliency and agility, while enabling businesses to redefine competitive advantage.”

Delivering continuous intelligence through a single pane of glass

A comprehensive, end-to-end platform, Swim Continuum dynamically creates digital processes from real-world entities to transform, analyze, learn, and act on data at the speed of change, proactively delivering insights through automated responses and visualizations.

These models expand the concept of digital twin technology by connecting together in intelligent networks able to run general and analytics compute functions. With its latest release, Swim Continuum adds deep, browser-based insights into the resiliency and performance of Swim deployments.

An advanced, easy-to-use UI enables end users to monitor applications, inspect data streams, configure meaningful traits and connect with external systems through a single pane of glass experience.

The new Swim Continuum 4.0 UX/UI also provides users with a curated experience through role-based access that elevates the most relevant data and insights. Users can easily customize their own intuitive and engaging views, enabling continuous updates to graphs, maps, KPIs and dashboards for more effective monitoring and event response.

The views supported in the Swim Continuum 4.0 UX/UI include multi-level aggregations within a tree view, locational awareness and geofencing through a map view, and dynamic activity traits that are continuously updated from streaming real-time data.

“Implementing and managing continuous intelligence applications using legacy database architectures is an enormous technical challenge, requiring a significant amount of time and effort, while still delivering subpar performance,” said Chris Sachs, co-founder and Chief Architect at Swim.

“Swim Continuum 4.0 removes unnecessary technical complexity, cuts out latency-prone database round trips and provides a new level of real-time visibility, manageability and automation to help enterprises build and operate continuous intelligence applications efficiently at scale.”

Additional new features of Swim Continuum 4.0 include the ability to automatically create, distribute, and manage continuous intelligence applications at runtime in their chosen environment.

Built upon and extending the open source SwimOS core, Swim Continuum 4.0 manages the distribution of resources across the underlying available infrastructure. It delivers an out-of-the-box console for visibility and control, providing a consolidated view into the real-time operations of streaming data that enhances application reliability and performance.

Businesses increase resilience and competitive advantage with Swim

Swim Continuum has been adopted by leading Fortune 100 companies to improve their real-time data analytics and visualization capabilities with continuous, always-on situational awareness and operational responsiveness.

Leading enterprise-sized organizations use Swim to outperform their competition at the speed with which they are able to act on business-critical insights.