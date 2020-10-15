Absolute Control mobile app helps secure endpoint devices and protect sensitive data on the go

Absolute announced the launch of its new Absolute Control mobile app, designed to help customers secure endpoint devices and protect sensitive data while on the go.

The user-friendly app extends the power of the Absolute console, enabling IT and Security teams to easily locate lost or stolen devices, check the health of critical endpoint security agents, and take swift action to lock a device if it is determined to be at risk.

The mobile app can be downloaded to iOS or Android devices, and is available to existing customers at no additional cost.

Recent data from Absolute’s Remote Work and Distance Learning Insights Center shows an 87 percent increase in the amount of sensitive data identified on endpoint devices compared to pre-COVID-19, and underscores the fragility of mission-critical endpoint security controls like antivirus, anti-malware, and encryption.

The ability to take immediate action to secure a lost or stolen device is vital in stopping sensitive data from being exposed and putting an entire organization at risk of breach or attack, especially in remote and hybrid work and learning environments.

“In the new normal of remote work and distance learning, where potential security risks are increasing and constantly evolving, time is of the essence when it comes to protecting devices and the troves of valuable data stored on them,” said Ameer Karim, Absolute’s Executive Vice President, Product Management.

“We designed our mobile app to enable our customers to make every second count and take immediate, decisive action to lock down at-risk endpoints, whether sitting at their desk or on the move.”

As an extension of the Absolute console, the mobile app delivers easy access to critical capabilities including: