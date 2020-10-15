Saviynt integrates with Microsoft Azure AD to provide identity-centric, zero trust security service

Saviynt announced new and expanded integration with Microsoft Azure Active Directory (Azure AD) to provide additional advanced governance scenarios for enterprise customers.

The new integration with Azure AD brings additional identity governance capabilities for Microsoft 365 and Azure IaaS using the Saviynt Cloud PAM solution. Saviynt also has extended identity governance to Azure AD B2C customers by providing compliance for Azure AD B2C with scoped and delegated administration for consumer identity management.

This announcement also expands the Saviynt for Microsoft Teams integration, enabling governance across teams, channels, members, external users, and data through one unified solution. The Saviynt integration also provides Microsoft Teams site succession management in addition to support for Teams Private Channels.

The expanded integration comes as organizations face increasing challenges associated with providing secure, mission-critical platforms and collaborative software tools for their teams.

This has become increasingly difficult since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced organizations into remote environments overnight, accelerated the need for digital transformation and squeezed IT budgets.

“This year, we’ve spoken to hundreds of Saviynt customers about the challenges they have faced building a secure, yet accessible IT ecosystem in our increasingly remote world,” said Jerod Curley, Chief Strategic Initiatives Officer at Saviynt.

“These innovations were designed to help our Microsoft customers provide secure and seamless access to their remote workforces without hindering productivity, while at the same time, protecting their businesses from emerging cyber threats.”

Susan Bohn, Partner Director of Program Management at Microsoft added, “With the growing complexity of the current threat landscape, more customers recognize that robust identity governance is essential for their security posture.

“Our joint identity solution with Saviynt and Azure Active Directory helps our customers bring both on-premises and cloud applications under a single identity governance umbrella to close security gaps and mitigate risks.”

“Avanade is extremely excited to see the Saviynt and Microsoft technology integration announcements at this year’s Microsoft Ignite conference,” said Chris Miller, Global Security Practice Lead at Avanade — Microsoft’s 2020 Global Alliance SI Partner of the Year.

“As Avanade works to help enterprises around the globe accelerate securely towards the cloud, the integration between Saviynt and Microsoft enables Avanade to deliver best-of-class solutions to address enterprise-wide security, mitigating risk for customers accelerating towards modern work, remote work and digital transformation.”

Additionally, Saviynt recently announced record revenue growth and other key partnerships with technology developers, including Workday and Stealthbits. In addition to Microsoft, these partners join Saviynt’s ever-expanding channel to bring its comprehensive identity solutions to customers worldwide.