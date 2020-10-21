Semtech LoRa Edge platform now eliminates design complexity for IoT applications

Semtech has announced two new enabling solutions for its LoRa Edge platform: LoRa Basics Modem-E, a software modem leveraging the LoRaWAN protocol for the LoRa Edge platform that runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver, and the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design, a device-to-Cloud commercial grade reference solution for asset tracking applications.

LoRa Basics Modem-E, which forms part of the LoRa Basics library of software tools and solution accelerators, is fully compliant with the LoRaWAN protocol and designed specifically to run on the LoRa Edge hardware platform.

The LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design incorporates LoRa Edge hardware with the LoRa Basics Modem-E software modem in a streamlined industrial sensor design integrated with LoRa Cloud services to provide a ready-to-deploy reference solution for asset tracking.

“LoRa Basics Modem-E significantly simplifies the development of long range, low power IoT solutions. Leveraging the strengths of the LoRaWAN protocol, LoRa Basics Modem-E runs inside the LoRa Edge transceiver and by abstracting complexity allows IoT solution developers to focus efforts on developing value added solutions for their customers with less focus on connectivity development,” said Sree Durbha, Director of LoRa Product Line Management in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group.

“By providing a fully integrated device-to-Cloud reference solution, the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design supports the rapid evaluation of LoRa Edge-based asset tracking applications.

“The reference design provides a full blueprint for commercial asset tracking products and services, reducing time to market in a variety of vertical markets, including transportation, logistics and supply chain, cities and building infrastructure, home and communities, healthcare, agriculture, food services, and a wealth of other use cases.”

LoRa Basics Modem-E embedded software, which will be tested and maintained by Semtech along with the latest versions of the LoRaWAN protocol, supports AES-128 bit encryption and enables the secure connection of sensors to any LoRaWAN compliant gateway.

In addition, as a fully-certified production-ready modem, LoRa Basics Modem-E fast tracks the LoRa Alliance certification process, further accelerating time-to-market.

LoRa Basics Modem-E also has APIs to easily integrate with Semtech’s LoRa Cloud Geolocation and LoRa Cloud Device & Application Services, including GNSS almanac updates, further simplifying solution development.

The LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design has been developed in collaboration with Actility and Tago.IO, leveraging both companies’ expertise in the asset tracking space, and includes LoRa Cloud Geolocation capabilities and Tago.IO’s Cloud-based dashboards and analytics to support the rapid deployment of POCs.

Actility will also provide a complete tracking kit including the LoRa Edge Tracker Reference Design and a pre-provisioned gateway operating on the LoRaWAN protocol to enable customers to quickly evaluate a complete end-to-end IoT tracking system.