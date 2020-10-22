Avatier simplifies and secures IAM with release of iOS and Android mobile app platform

Avatier announced the release of Avatier for iOS and Android, a new mobile app platform that creates a collaborative, self-service approach to enterprise access without compromising security.

Avatier promises to simplify identity access management (IAM) by empowering organizations with greater control over enterprise access requests, compliance access certifications, single sign-on (SSO) to reduce SaaS license cost and self-service password management, all for a better value than buying individual point solutions.

Avatier’s new mobile experience is designed for the modern workforce, giving employees, customers, contractors and vendors a single mobile app that enables self-service business agility for time-sensitive security requests.

Now anyone in the company can be alerted on their mobile device to approve business requests to access data and assets. Change management for the entire business can run through Avatier’s new mobile workflow experience, reducing overhead for IGA, streamlining provisioning and ensuring security compliance.

The new mobile platform is secure and frictionless because Avatier’s password-less authentication automatically integrates with third-party multifactor authentication (MFA) solutions already deployed in most enterprises.

Avatier has MFA support for Duo Security, Google Authenticator, Okta Verify, Ping Identity, Radius, RSA SecureID, Symantec VIP and any FIDO2-compliant solution. Additionally, Avatier provides one-time passcode (OTP) support for SMS and email as well as biometric MFA solutions.

“IT staffs spend an inordinate amount of time managing user access requests and conducting access audits,” said Nelson Cicchitto, founder and CEO of Avatier.

“Research from HDI shows that 30 percent of help desk calls are for access requests at an average cost of 17 dollars per call. Avatier’s user experience changes the game with push notifications and a touch interface that can save companies millions of dollars by streamlining security controls and authorization while enabling their entire workforce to approve access immediately when needed.

“With Avatier’s mobile application support, CSOs, IT personnel, security and compliance teams save time and resources by simplifying identity management and truly enabling enterprise-wide self-service.”

Avatier’s mobile platform includes a complete set of self-service identity management solutions, including: