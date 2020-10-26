HITBSecTrain: Cutting-edge virtual cyber security trainings on a monthly basis

For better or for worse, the global COVID-19 pandemic has confined most of us to our own countries (our houses and apartments, even), has changed how and from where we do our work, and has restricted our social lives.

The distractions and tools still available to help us battle our growing anxiety and sadness are few, but some of them, such as learning new things, are very powerful. Happily for all of us, many courses and trainings that were previously available only on-site are now virtual, opening new prospects and opportunities.

Among these new offerings is HITBSecTrain, an initiative launched by the organizers of Hack in the Box security conference, which has been offering deep-knowledge technical trainings in numerous cities (including Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Amsterdam, Dubai, Bahrain, and Beijing) since 2003.

About HITBSecTrain

Known for featuring specialized security courses, HITB has worked with nearly 100 trainers across the years to offer cool, atypical trainings for security folks looking to hone their skills.

Now, in response to constant feedback from trainees who asked that HITB offer more specialized topics, more subject matter experts, more often in the year, they’ve set up HITBSecTrain, which will offer HITB trainings on a monthly basis instead of just during HITB conference events.

In October, the courses on offer taught attendees about big data analytics, malware reverse-engineering and threat hunting, bug hunting and cloud security.

In November, to coincide with the virtual edition of HITBCyberWeek 2020, 10 deep-knowledge technical trainings are being offered, covering topics such as: 5G security awareness, practical malware analysis and memory forensics, mobile hacking, secure coding and DevSecOps, applied data science and machine learning for cybersecurity, and more.

For now, while courses run virtual, classes are via livestream, with virtual lab environments and structured through a learning management system. All trainees will receive digital certs corresponding to their course choice, with additional badges awarded for completion of practical tests and quizzes.

With the new virtual format, HITB trainers are incorporating more interactive quizzes, collective exercises and practical assessments into their courses that will help trainees engage better with the content and with each other. This will also help to understand better whether trainees have effectively gained the skills they sought from their course.