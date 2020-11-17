Zyxel adds enhancements and two new firewalls to its USG FLEX family of mid-range firewalls for SMBs

Zyxel Networks expanded and strengthened their comprehensive family of security solutions for businesses with the launch of two new USG FLEX mid-range firewalls and the release of firmware ZLD 4.60.

Armed with key enhancements provided by the new firmware, Zyxel security firewalls provide businesses with the power and flexibility to protect themselves against more sophisticated cyberthreats and ensure business continuity in the rapidly-evolving business environment.

USG FLEX series gains entry-level and high-end firewalls

Zyxel has expanded its USG FLEX Firewall series with the launch of USG FLEX 100W, an entry-level firewall with a built-in WiFi function, and USG FLEX 700, a high-end firewall which can manage up to 800 concurrent device logins.

In addition to providing robust, scalable network security for small- and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), the USG FLEX firewalls incorporate VPN remote access, WiFi access point management, and comprehensive hotspot functions to provide businesses with a complete, secure, all-in-one network solution.

All USG FLEX firewalls support Zyxel’s Cloud Query service, which accesses a database of billions of malware samples from industry-leading third-party sources around the world, and leverage real-time threats identified by every other Zyxel firewall worldwide to identify the most active threats and take appropriate countermeasures.

Ideal for businesses employing a work-from-home model, USG FLEX firewalls support IPsec, SSL and L2TP over IPsec VPNs to provide remote workers with flexible, secure VPN connectivity to maximize their productivity when working outside of the office.

New firmware boosts performance, hardens security of Zyxel firewalls

Zyxel also announced the release of firmware ZLD 4.60, which provides a significant performance boost and increased security from increasingly sophisticated cyberthreats for users of Zyxel’s full line of USG, USG FLEX, VPN series, and ATP series firewalls.

Software enhancements in the ZLD 4.60 firmware provide between three- and five-times faster SSL inspection throughput than the previous version using the existing hardware, increase encrypt/decrypt performance, and improve certificate generation time.

SSL inspection enhancements now also support the latest version of Transport Layer Security (TLS) protocol for securing internet connections between servers and their clients. Support of the TLS 1.3 protocol provides Zyxel users with more security, performance and privacy to defend against increasingly-sophisticated cyberthreats.

On top of existing IP reputation and URL reputation services, ZLD 4.60 also comes with an DNS reputation service, powered by McAfee. Available in Zyxel’s ATP series, these three services combine to provide a comprehensive and robust solution which prevents users from visiting known domains which host malicious content and blocking access to specific sites.

Analysis from the reputation service can be easily managed within Zyxel’s SecuReporter dashboard to help network administrators keep on top of unsafe domains, threats and query types.

“The ongoing pandemic is causing businesses of all sizes to reevaluate the ways in which they support a distributed workforce over the long term in order to protect their employees and reduce operational and capital expenses,” explained Tri Nguyen, Market Development Manager at Zyxel Networks.

“The new USG FLEX firewalls and the feature enhancements provided to all of our security firewalls through the ZLD 4.60 firmware provide SMBs with a comprehensive portfolio of robust, reliable and scalable gateway connectivity solutions to address a wide variety of business environments and operational requirements.”