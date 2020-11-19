Saviynt 2020: Helping orgs manage risk, scale cloud initiatives, and maintain regulatory compliance

Saviynt announced the general availability of their latest platform release, named Saviynt 2020. Designed to support the modern enterprise IT landscape, Saviynt 2020 is already helping 1.6M users at major global organizations manage risk, scale cloud initiatives, and maintain regulatory compliance.

“Enterprise security challenges demand an intelligent, risk-based approach, especially with the drastic changes brought about by the global pandemic,” said Todd Soghier, Director, Identity & Access Management Governance at Marriott International.

“We are continually working to improve our identity posture and Saviynt 2020 has played a vital role in securing our growing identity perimeter, which consists of hundreds of thousands of users and hundreds of applications.”

The rapid acceleration of digital transformation and cloud adoption has created new challenges for today’s modern business. Organizations need cybersecurity support that will empower the reality of today’s work-from-anywhere enterprise and meet the continuous compliance needs for the most highly-regulated industries.

Built upon the principles of zero trust, Saviynt 2020 provides security and governance for complex multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

“The enterprise ecosystem is experiencing a seismic shift, causing businesses across the globe to significantly rethink the ways identity helps them manage risk and security,” said Amit Saha, CEO at Saviynt.

“The reality behind this shift is that identity is no longer just about people. Instead, identity spans workloads, data, bots, and connected devices. Last year, Saviynt introduced a new vision that would simplify the adoption of identity and access technologies.

“Today, we are proud to deliver on that promise through Saviynt 2020: a fully-featured, unified platform that brings together identity governance, privileged access management, application access governance and data access governance.”

Saviynt 2020 is designed to be adaptable and solve evolving business requirements. Eliminating the need for multiple products and vendors, the platform can govern and administer all access, privileged or standard, within hybrid applications such as Microsoft 365, Workday and Salesforce, to cloud infrastructure assets from Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform and more.

Customers will benefit from the following capabilities:

Accelerated uniformity : To support rapidly growing human and machine identities, Saviynt 2020 offers enhanced capabilities around guest access management, BOT access governance, operational technology integration, application and privileged workload discovery, as well as a revamped application onboarding experience that includes an RPA Bot for last mile identity automation.

: To support rapidly growing human and machine identities, Saviynt 2020 offers enhanced capabilities around guest access management, BOT access governance, operational technology integration, application and privileged workload discovery, as well as a revamped application onboarding experience that includes an RPA Bot for last mile identity automation. Intelligent identity : Risk-based intelligent identity helps drive greater efficiency and productivity throughout the entire identity lifecycle. Saviynt 2020 simplifies a once-complicated journey with contextual risk insights and automated decision-making capabilities, all powered through AI and machine learning. These new capabilities reduce an organization’s risk profile by guiding better security decisions and automating or speeding-up many identity-related tasks.

: Risk-based intelligent identity helps drive greater efficiency and productivity throughout the entire identity lifecycle. Saviynt 2020 simplifies a once-complicated journey with contextual risk insights and automated decision-making capabilities, all powered through AI and machine learning. These new capabilities reduce an organization’s risk profile by guiding better security decisions and automating or speeding-up many identity-related tasks. Continuous zero trust : Addressing the new identity perimeter evident in organizations, Saviynt 2020 improves security posture in the new age of work-from-anywhere. Offering the ability to simplify and streamline dynamic access management, customers will gain a 360-degree view of risk so that they can prevent data breaches and insider threats, all through a cloud-agnostic approach.

: Addressing the new identity perimeter evident in organizations, Saviynt 2020 improves security posture in the new age of work-from-anywhere. Offering the ability to simplify and streamline dynamic access management, customers will gain a 360-degree view of risk so that they can prevent data breaches and insider threats, all through a cloud-agnostic approach. Frictionless access: Productivity and simplicity in mind, Saviynt 2020 is designed to reduce friction with an all-new intuitive user experience. Saviynt now makes it easy to request access via ServiceNow, within a user’s browser, or via a mobile app to help drive the adoption necessary to maintain a modern, secure identity perimeter.

“Saviynt has emerged as one of the leading providers of intelligent identity management, innovating well beyond key legacy players with an already established position in the market,” said Richard Hill, analyst at KuppingerCole.

“Saviynt’s strength, however, comes as a result of its cloud-native, converged approach to enterprise identity. With the release of Saviynt 2020, enterprise organizations will continue to benefit from an integrated risk-based, intelligent approach to IGA and Access Governance, for both on-premises and cloud-based instances.”