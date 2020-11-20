Aerospike unveils XDR expressions in Aerospike Database 5

Aerospike unveiled Cross-Datacenter Replication (XDR) expressions in Aerospike Database 5.

Earlier this year, Aerospike released Database 5 with enhanced Cross-Datacenter Replication (XDR), enabling data to be dynamically routed between two or more geographically distributed clusters.

Now, with the addition of expressions to XDR, Aerospike Database 5 easily routes just the right data to the right target at the right time. The dynamic, fine-grain control of expressions optimizes server, cloud and bandwidth resources—and helps global organizations better comply with a wave of new privacy regulations.

“Modern decisioning applications require massive amounts of data at a moment’s notice. Far too often, organizations try to keep up by duplicating and moving huge amounts of data, increasing complexity and compliance risks—skyrocketing costs,” said Srini Srinivasan, chief product officer and founder, Aerospike.

“Expressions in Aerospike Database 5 XDR delivers control without complexity, simplifying compliance and data requirements throughout the application stack.”

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other emerging EU and state-by-state U.S. regulations mandate strict rules for how data is gathered, stored, mapped, used and shared across regions or partner entities.

The fine-grain control of expressions provides the management granularity to help eliminate data redundancies to minimize the footprint of personal data and manage data movement across geographies with different data control requirements.

“Aerospike is at the center of our global, transcontinental data platform policing advertising fraud across a massive scale of more than one billion daily users and tens of thousands of applications,” said Robert Abraham, vice president of engineering at Adjust, the industry leader in mobile measurement and fraud prevention.

“Using expressions, we can write once, let Aerospike do its magic, and reduce much of the application layer complexity of writing to multiple data centers. There’s also a new opportunity to build database clusters with GDPR compliance in mind, while still maintaining very fast writes across countries.”

The addition of expressions continues the company’s quarterly release of new features that eliminates many of the tradeoffs of legacy NoSQL solutions for today’s modern applications.

Aerospike Database 5 delivered breakthroughs in Multi-Site Clustering, providing the first NoSQL database with a real-time, always-on, active-active architecture that supports strongly consistent, globally distributed transactions at scale.

Aerospike Connect added integration with popular open-source frameworks, including Apache Spark, Kafka, Pulsar, Presto and JMS, making Aerospike Database 5 even more plug-compatible with the enterprise data fabric.