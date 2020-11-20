Open Raven Cloud-Native Data Protection Platform: Automating security and privacy operations

Open Raven launched the Open Raven Cloud-Native Data Protection Platform to operationalize data security and privacy in the cloud. To prevent data breaches, it automates asset discovery and data classification, provides real-time mapping and policy-driven protection for Amazon Web Services and S3. The Open Raven Platform is generally available today.

The Open Raven Platform auto-discovers where data is located in the cloud, what type of data it is — personal, sensitive, or regulated, — as well as who has access to it and where it can flow for full visibility, control, and protection.

“Before COVID-19, security and cloud teams were already short-handed. The rapid shift to remote work driven by the pandemic only increased workload, further exacerbating the problem,” said Dave Cole, Co-founder and CEO of Open Raven.

“We created the Open Raven Platform to help these teams restore visibility and protection of their cloud data, removing pain driven from approaches that are manual, time intensive and expensive.”

With the Open Raven Cloud-Native Data Protection Platform, security and cloud teams now have a unified solution for the following actions:

Discover all data and resources in a public cloud environment, including both native and non-native repositories. Real-time mapping highlights problem areas at a glance while search allows for pinpointing specific data and resources.

Classify data assets by identifying personal, sensitive and regulated data on a scheduled, event-driven or continuous basis. Open Raven uses a variety of techniques from pattern matching to machine learning to describe data while providing live verification via APIs to further boost accuracy.

Monitor using default or custom policies based on Open Policy Agent that combine both cloud asset and data context in rules that enable continuous or point in time monitoring for a full range of security, privacy and compliance use cases.

Protect cloud data through proactive alerting on data risk events as they happen, harnessing a wide range of integrations (via firehose API, webhook), or generating reports.

Open Raven’s cloud native design is built to handle big data. Discovery and classification are performed using serverless functions – not agents or network scanners that are challenging to deploy and struggle to scale horizontally. Flexible configuration options allow for fine-tuning of performance, completeness and cost.

Being able to assess even large environments for compliance eliminates previously painstaking manual efforts to report on data inventory, data transfer and other risk factors. It can be used to create the foundation for compliance in accordance with laws and standards such as FFIEC, GDPR, CCPA, PCI-DSS, HIPAA, and SOC2.

“Open Raven is helping us transform how we approach data security. Legacy tools only look at cloud resources or privacy, but don’t tell us if data is safe,” said Justin Dolly, Chief Security Officer of Sauce Labs. “Open Raven is the first platform that gives us real-time visibility into the safety of our cloud data, helping us to close security gaps faster.”