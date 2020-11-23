eBook: Secure Software Development

Secure software development and DevSecOps are growing in importance as organizations increasingly rely on cloud infrastructures for critical applications. Given these and other key industry trends, the value of (ISC)² CSSLP certification is surging.
Globally recognized and respected, the vendor-neutral CSSLP creates significant advantages for security professionals and the organizations that employ them. In the (ISC)² eBook, The Art & Science of Secure Software Development, CSSLPs around the world share how becoming certified has helped them advance their careers – and avoid costly errors.
CSSLP snapshot
- Recognizes leading application security skills.
- Validates knowledge and skills necessary for authentication, authorization and auditing throughout the software development lifecycle using best practices and policies.
- Developed for software architects, developers and engineers; project and security managers; penetration testers; software procurement analysts; application security specialists; software program managers; QA testers; and IT managers, directors.
