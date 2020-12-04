StoneOS 5.5R8: Helping enterprises defend all their network entry points

Hillstone Networks announces a major upgrade in its flagship operating system, StoneOS 5.5R8, which features over one hundred critical updates for the most comprehensive, intelligent, reliable and easy-to-use security solution available for enterprises looking to defend all their network entry points today.

“Today’s security landscape is more vulnerable than it has ever been; and businesses are scrambling to ensure that their workforce and critical assets are secure, regardless of access points,” Says Timothy Liu, CTO and Co-founder at Hillstone Networks.

“Our mission has always been to deliver solutions that help an organization see, understand and act on any vulnerability or attack. Today’s updates in StoneOS continues to cement that vision, with features and benefits that help enterprises future-proof their network security.”

What’s new in StoneOS

StoneOS, version 5.5R8, comes with a fully re-architected, modular design that is de-coupled from the system, and includes robust improvements that ensure consistency of feature sets and the user experience across different hardware and virtual platforms. Core features include: