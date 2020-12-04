Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365: Purpose-built backup and recovery for Teams

Veeam Software announced the general availability of the latest version of the company’s fastest growing product — Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365.

Version 5 adds purpose-built backup and recovery for Microsoft Teams, making it easier than ever for users to quickly find and restore Teams data, including entire groups, specific channels and settings.

Protecting this data is more critical than ever, as the shift to remote working has created an explosion in Microsoft Teams adoption over the past year, with 115 million daily active users last month, up 475% from 20 million daily active users almost 12 months ago.

With 85% product growth year-over-year (YoY) in Q3’20, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 has exceeded 133,000 downloads across tens of thousands of organizations, which are relying on Veeam to protect their Office 365 data, including Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and now backup and recovery specifically built for Microsoft Teams.

“For many, Microsoft Teams has become the center of our productivity universe and holds valuable intellectual property. But protecting data in Microsoft Teams has been a challenge historically,” said Danny Allan, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam.

“Although Microsoft Teams data has its own basic retention, it doesn’t fully protect against accidental deletion or security threats that lead to data loss, nor does it enable long-term retention for compliance or regulatory purposes — a significant concern for many companies. Teams is not a self-contained application, as the data is scattered throughout Exchange Online, SharePoint Online and OneDrive for Business.

“In addition, the Teams configurations, which include settings, members and team structure, are vital components to ensure Teams data is fully protected and easily recoverable. Veeam is meeting this critical business need with our new version of Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365.”

In addition to safeguarding Microsoft Teams applications, channels and tabs, and the data within those components, Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 provides the most customized, granular recovery experience using NEW Veeam Explorer for Microsoft Teams.

This Explorer is built from the ground up specifically for Microsoft Teams, providing powerful eDiscovery with the broadest set of search criteria, combined with most effortless recovery back to Teams — making it easier than ever for businesses to quickly search, find and recover the Teams data they need.

Ultimately, whether Microsoft Teams or the entire Office 365 environment, it’s the responsibility of each business to protect and control their data. Microsoft Teams support in Veeam Backup for Microsoft Office 365 v5 now includes:

Purpose-built Microsoft Teams backup : Full control and protection over Microsoft Teams data

: Full control and protection over Microsoft Teams data Faster and easier recovery : Industry-leading restore options built for Microsoft Teams

: Industry-leading restore options built for Microsoft Teams Unmatched eDiscovery: Enables granular search and find across Microsoft Teams components for seamless governance and compliance

In addition, v5 now provides powerful scalability with new architectural enhancements that deliver 5x the scale increase to support larger enterprises, combined with the ability to browse the UI for over 100,000 objects simultaneously.

Version 5 also provides up to 2x faster Office 365 data movement to object storage, along with parallel processing for digesting massive SharePoint Online lists, and faster PowerShell and Rest API calls that execute in seconds.

“There has been a spike in usage of Microsoft Teams with over 115 million people using Teams every day, the risk of losing and compromising data within the platform is also increasing. However, IDC research shows that despite the evident risk of loss of data, Office 365 backup is still an afterthought, and more than 75 percent rely on Native Microsoft Data Protection Capabilities — which is not enough.

“With purpose-built backup that covers Teams environment, companies like provide faster and easy recovery, and granular searches, Office 365 customers can mitigate this risk firsthand and feel confident about their business continuity, compliance and resiliency,” said Archana Venkatraman, Associate Research Director at IDC.

“As remote working has exploded, Microsoft Teams has become mission critical in terms of allowing our company to work effectively. We’re already protecting our Office 365 users with Veeam, and version 5 will now give us peace of mind that our Microsoft Teams deployment is equally protected with a solution that’s built for Teams,” said Yair Ventura, Senior System Engineer at DavidShield Group.