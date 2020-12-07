Aviatrix expands its enterprise-class networking solution on AWS

Aviatrix announced that it will be showcasing how enterprise customers are benefiting from its most recent achievement of AWS Outposts Ready designation and support for AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) as well as its multi-cloud transit capabilities for AWS Lambda serverless computing.

“Aviatrix provides the right business-critical cloud networking platform tools that enable us to do what we need to do for our hybrid environment. There’s so much flexibility; whether it’s network segmentation, integrating a newly acquired company, or evolving our enterprise to a multi-cloud infrastructure. These things would be very hard to achieve without using Aviatrix,” emphasized Luis Castillo, Sr. Manager, Architecture Information Technology at NI (formerly known as National Instruments).

“With all its challenges, 2020 has been a great year for cloud providers, enterprises accelerating their move to the cloud and for our company. Aviatrix is yet again proud to be an AWS Partner participating in AWS re:Invent 2020, and to support the launch of their most recent cloud innovations, including being an AWS Outposts Service Ready Partner and supporting the recently announced AWS Gateway Load Balancer service.

“Aviatrix is dedicated to helping customers achieve their business and technology goals by delivering solutions that offer the simplicity and automation that enterprises expect from cloud, while also supporting their cloud network requirements for operational visibility, advanced networking and security control, and multi-cloud readiness,” said Steve Mullaney, CEO of Aviatrix.

Delivering new advanced network capabilities for AWS Outpost customers

Aviatrix has now extended its cloud network platform to operate on AWS Outposts infrastructure within customer data centers. Advanced networking capabilities include the ability for customers to route traffic within the AWS Outposts infrastructure and between the AWS Outposts infrastructure and the customer’s legacy data center, without having to flow back to the AWS Region.

As an AWS Outposts Service Ready Partner, Aviatrix product has been fully tested and validated on AWS Outposts, and is (generally) available immediately and is fully supported for customer deployments.

“Customers are looking for ways to easily manage, monitor and control the network architecture connecting their enterprise cloud infrastructure with their employees and customers,” said Joshua Burgin, General Manager, AWS Outposts, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

“With Aviatrix cloud network platform now available to customers on AWS Outposts, customers can easily define and deploy a network architecture that spans their AWS Outposts, the AWS Region, and their broader enterprise network architecture for a truly consistent hybrid experience.”

Simplifying security service insertion and chaining for Amazon VPCs

Deploying next generation firewalls in the cloud is increasingly required by organizations to meet security best practices. The Aviatrix cloud network platform Firewall Network Service (FireNet) now offers support for the new AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB) and AWS Gateway Load Balancer Endpoint (GWLBE) to scale and manage appliances that support GENEVE encapsulation.

Aviatrix Transit/FireNet Gateways either directly or in-line with GWLB, provide a high-performance connection to virtual appliances, eliminate the need for Source Network Address Translation (SNAT) and allow customers to add or remove appliances for scaling or in response to health checks, without impacting existing sessions.

The Aviatrix Controller automates attachment of GWLB, and their associated GWLBE, and all connected appliances to an Aviatrix Transit/FireNet Gateway. Aviatrix supports the GWLB native APIs to simplify the orchestration and automation of security services insertion into customer’s cloud network and brings the operational visibility and control enterprises require.

Multi-cloud transit networking capabilities for AWS Lambda serverless computing

AWS Lambda Serverless computing architecture offers application development teams a powerful solution to achieve shorter time-to-market and decreased operational costs, however, network operations are often still a bottleneck.

Aviatrix now delivers the full capabilities of its cloud network platform to the application development team. Simply attaching an AWS Lambda function to an Amazon VPC with an Aviatrix spoke gateway allows that function to take advantage of the Aviatrix multi-cloud transit infrastructure, delivering connectivity to applications, data and other serverless functions that may reside in on-premise data centers or other clouds.

The Aviatrix solution also enforces all the security policies and delivers all the visibility operations teams need to support corporate and regulatory policies, with the visibility to rapidly help applications teams solve connectivity issues that arise.