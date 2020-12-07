Cohesity DataProtect: A SaaS-based offering protecting on-premises and cloud-based data

Cohesity announced the general availability of Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a Service. This SaaS-based offering, the first of many to come as part of Cohesity’s comprehensive Data Management as a Service (DMaaS) solution, gives customers an incredibly easy way to make sure their on-premises and cloud-based data is backed up and protected.

To take advantage of this new offering, customers simply sign up, protect and connect. It’s that easy.

Cohesity DataProtect has already been deployed by thousands of customers globally. Now, the company is extending that proven functionality to customers that want to realize the benefits of the technology through a SaaS model where the data infrastructure is managed by Cohesity and hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), Cohesity’s preferred cloud provider for DMaaS.

With Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a Service customers can:

Reduce complexity with Backup as a Service that is built for the hybrid cloud, freeing up cycles to focus on other critical tasks.

Reduce backup setup to minutes by automatically discovering workloads once a secure connection is established and applying either preset or custom policies to begin protection.

Support multiple workloads including VMware workloads and NAS (file data) today, Microsoft 365 and enterprise databases in the coming months, and many more in the quarters ahead – all supported through a single converged experience.

Ensure efficient use of available bandwidth, accelerating backups to the cloud and data recovery from the cloud by only transmitting data blocks that have been changed.

In the future, customers will have even more ways to derive value from data by taking advantage of AWS cloud-based services. These services can help ensure compliance, enhance security, and derive additional insights and business intelligence through ML and analytics.

“After testing DataProtect delivered as a Service we can see how the offering can expand and simplify data management at regional/edge locations for us and give IT staff the ability to focus on other tasks,” said Oded Haner, Senior Vice President of Technology, Franklin Templeton.

“From a strategic standpoint, there is tremendous potential in a comprehensive DMaaS solution that addresses a range of use cases from disaster recovery, to security, to compliance, and provides the ability to use cloud services to get even more value from data.”

“We have been testing DataProtect delivered as a Service for some time, and I am very pleased with its performance,” said Tim Kovars, Senior Systems Engineer, Quarles & Brady LLP.

“The UI is simple, clean, and easy to navigate, and data ingestion and retrieval have been a snap. As a long-term Cohesity customer, this is the type of innovation I have come to expect from this data management company.”

“At Dolby we are constantly looking for ways to reduce our operational burden and overhead. That’s a key reason we are exploring Cohesity DataProtect delivered as a Service,” said Mike Graff, Senior Manager, IT Architecture, Dolby Laboratories.

“We’re pleased with what we’ve seen so far in early testing and how the service could be a nice complement to the data management capabilities we’ve already deployed from Cohesity.”

Disaster Recovery as a Service: The next chapter in DMaaS

Building on our recent SiteContinuity announcement, Cohesity is also announcing SiteContinuity delivered as a Service, an offering that supports automated disaster recovery and failover of mission-critical applications and data to the cloud.

The SaaS-based offering can significantly reduce infrastructure costs by using on-demand cloud resources instead of secondary data centers that, although rarely used, carry a full cost burden.

At a time when natural disasters and increasingly frequent ransomware attacks can lead to a loss of critical data, Cohesity is giving customers additional assurance that they can recover their data with just a few clicks, automating recovery operations spanning application tiers across on-premises and public cloud environments.

The offering will be available in early access preview shortly with general availability to follow.

“Customers continually seek new, innovative services to meet their evolving business and technology needs, and efficient ways to procure and consume those services,” said Doug Yeum, Head of Global Partner Organization, Amazon Web Service, Inc.

“It’s why AWS continues to expand our service offerings, and we’re excited Cohesity is meeting this customer need with the release of Data Management as a Service offerings that will be made available in AWS Marketplace.”

Comprehensive data management your way

Today’s announcement is delivering on Cohesity’s strategy to provide the industry’s most comprehensive set of data management offerings in a SaaS model. Other SaaS offerings will be announced in the coming quarters.

A recent survey of 500 IT decision makers in the United States found that 94 percent of respondents believe it’s important to work with data management SaaS vendors that offer more than Backup as a Service.

Many respondents are fearful that working with “one-trick pony” SaaS vendors will increase their workload (77 percent), fail to reduce costs (65 percent), and lead to mass data fragmentation (74 percent).

Cohesity also understands that customers want choice in how their data infrastructure is managed. With Cohesity, customers can manage data infrastructure themselves, or utilize a SaaS solution where associated infrastructure is managed for them, or a hybrid combination of both.

“From backup to disaster recovery to reusing data for dev/test and file services, our comprehensive Data Management as a Service solution removes the complexities of managing infrastructure,” said Matt Waxman, Vice President of Product Management, Cohesity.

“With Cohesity Helios, our SaaS-based multicloud data platform, customers can act on data infrastructure they manage or that Cohesity manages through one pane of glass. Data management has never been simpler.”

“We’re not only excited about the level of customer choice Cohesity is offering in terms of managing data, but also how DMaaS is easy to transact through our normal channels,” said Keith Odom, Vice President, Data Center and Managed Services, RoundTower Technologies. “It gives partners like us the opportunity to provide even more value to our customers.”