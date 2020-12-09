NETGEAR unveils four PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Plus switches, easy to configure and affordable

NETGEAR announced the availability of four new PoE+ Gigabit Ethernet Plus switches (GS305EP, GS305EPP, GS308EP, and GS308EPP). NETGEAR Plus switches provide the fundamental network management features that small businesses demand.

Small and home-based business networks are expanding by adding power over ethernet IP-connected devices such as Voice-over-IP (VoIP) phones, IP cameras for surveillance, WiFi access points and many other applications.

To provide businesses and home offices with even more control and security together with easy management over their expanding networks, an all-in-one solution which also provides power for these IP-based applications is crucial.

To address this need for an affordable all-in-one solution, NETGEAR is introducing four new Gigabit Ethernet Plus switches with PoE+ power and essential management capabilities.

Providing businesses and home office workers with uninterrupted PoE and PoE+ capabilities with advanced per port controls, GS308EP, GS305EP, GS305EPP and GS308EPP include simple management features like VLANs, QoS, port mirroring, and uninterruptable PoE to help optimize the performance and troubleshooting of business networks.

Available at a minimal added cost over that of unmanaged switches, while offering the benefits of essential advanced network management, the Plus switches feature a new, modern, and intuitive business and consumer-friendly Graphical User Interface that is both browser and mobile friendly in 3 languages.

“As businesses further develop their networks to provide IP-based solutions, they have a need for easy-to-use network management capabilities in a secure environment,” said Richard Jonker, vice president of SMB product line management for NETGEAR.

“These new PoE+ switches deliver on this capability, with the power to host IoT devices and wireless access points along with an intuitive graphical user interface for management while providing a secure environment with separated network segments over VLANs, all in a budget-friendly package.”

With auto-sensing 10/100/1000 Mbps non-blocking Gigabit Ethernet ports with a total bandwidth of 10Gbps (5-port) and 16Gbps (8-port), these new Plus switches provide power budgets up to 123W for powerful PoE+ deployments and easy configuration of advanced features for the network.

The new Plus switches deliver 4 or 8 PoE+ ports with 62W to 123W (model dependent) to provide power and network connectivity to PoE+ devices.

Along with PoE+ capabilities, the new Plus switches include management features such as advanced per port PoE controls to simplify management of connected devices and uninterrupted power to keep devices connected and active even during firmware or software updates.

Work from home offices and businesses can rest assured that the PoE power to their IP security cameras, VoIP phones and wireless access points is always on with this feature.

These new NETGEAR Plus switches also include the following power saving features:

Energy Efficient Ethernet (IEEE 802.3az) for maximum power savings —Latest energy-saving abilities including per-port power management to reduce port power when the port link is down, or idle

for maximum power savings —Latest energy-saving abilities including per-port power management to reduce port power when the port link is down, or idle Fanless, with versatile mounting options –Completely silent operation in a desktop small form factor that is also wall-mountable

–Completely silent operation in a desktop small form factor that is also wall-mountable Advanced per port PoE controls – Power management of the PoE connected devices by enabling and disabling PoE power per port, PoE prioritization, PoE power limit per port and more. Simplifies management of Wireless APs, IP security cameras, LED lighting, secure access door locks, IoT devices and more

– Power management of the PoE connected devices by enabling and disabling PoE power per port, PoE prioritization, PoE power limit per port and more. Simplifies management of Wireless APs, IP security cameras, LED lighting, secure access door locks, IoT devices and more Uninterrupted PoE – Keep PoE power on to connected devices even when the switch is updating firmware or performing a soft reboot

And, to safeguard the security of the network, the VLANs can be configured separately for each sub-network. For example, set up a VLAN for guests, one for admin and a separate one for IoT devices. The Plus switches also include the following added security and reliability features:

Port mirroring – For network diagnostics and troubleshooting

– For network diagnostics and troubleshooting Comprehensive QoS – Advanced controls for optimized network performance and better delivery of mission-critical traffic such as voice and video

– Advanced controls for optimized network performance and better delivery of mission-critical traffic such as voice and video IGMP snooping – Improved network efficiency on delivering multicast traffic. Save cost and improve network efficiency by ensuring multicast traffic only reaches designated receivers without the need of an extra multicast router

– Improved network efficiency on delivering multicast traffic. Save cost and improve network efficiency by ensuring multicast traffic only reaches designated receivers without the need of an extra multicast router VLANs – Port-based and 802.1Q-based network separation into smaller groups for more secure and efficient use of network resources

– Port-based and 802.1Q-based network separation into smaller groups for more secure and efficient use of network resources Loop detection and auto DoS prevention – Detect accidental network loops and protect against DoS attacks

– Detect accidental network loops and protect against DoS attacks Cable test – Easily identify the health status of Ethernet cables to quickly resolve connectivity issues

With multi-language support in English, German, and Japanese, along with a category-leading 5-year warranty and 90-days free technical support via phone/email/chat, the Plus switches are now available worldwide.