Xsight Labs rearchitects the foundation of cloud infrastructure enabling end-to-end connectivity

Xsight Labs announced a bold vision to rearchitect the foundation of cloud infrastructure by delivering a broad portfolio of products that enable end-to-end connectivity.

Cloud infrastructure is evolving rapidly with the introduction of a broad range of xPUs, storage, and ML/AI accelerators. Xsight Labs is developing a portfolio of products that will drive the seamless adoption of these innovative technologies.

Xsight Labs’ technology will help Cloud Service Providers accelerate their innovation velocity by maximizing the use of these added resources without additional overhead.

In addition, Xsight Labs also announced the sampling availability of X1 — the industry’s first and lowest-power 25.6T 32 x 800G and 12.8T 32 x 400G data center switch with 100G PAM4 SerDes — Xsight Labs stated it has multiple products in development for the next generation of cloud service providers and hyperscale data center networks, enabling feature velocity and exponential growth in bandwidth, while lowering power and total cost of ownership.

“We are extremely proud of the strong legacy of our team, which has developed and productized multiple generations of cloud infrastructure products,” said Guy Koren, Co-Founder and CEO of Xsight Labs.

“Building on this strong foundation, the team has successfully executed on a unique new data center switch architecture, delivering unmatched performance with remarkably low power, and this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Xsight Labs, founded in 2017, is backed by a strong ecosystem of investors and strategic partners and has raised $116 million to date from Intel Capital, Microsoft M12, Xilinx, Battery Ventures, Valor Equity Partners, Atreides Management and others.

Xsight Labs’ founding investor, Avigdor Willenz, previously founded Galileo Technology, which was the pioneer of the merchant silicon switch business in the mid-1990s. Galileo Technology was acquired by Marvell in January 2001 for $2.7B.

His other successful ventures and lead investments include Annapurna Labs, acquired by Amazon in January 2015; Leaba Semiconductor, sold to Cisco in March 2016; and Habana Labs, acquired by Intel in December 2019.

“Xsight Labs has assembled a world-class engineering team, with the goal of enabling next-generation data center end-to-end interconnects that drive new paradigms of scale and efficiency,” Willenz said. “The sampling of X1 is the first step towards realizing this ambitious vision, and I am extremely happy to be part of this journey with the team.”

Other founding members of Xsight Labs include CEO Guy Koren, CTO Gal Malach and Switch GM Erez Shaizaf, all formerly with EZchip, which was acquired by Mellanox in September 2015. Collectively, they have delivered successful architectures and a portfolio of products that power multiple generations of carrier-class switching and routing networks.