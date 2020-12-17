Okera launches adaptive security plane with nScale elasticity

Okera announced the next evolution of the Okera Dynamic Access Platform (ODAP) and the introduction of the industry’s first “co-located” deployment mode for the Okera Adaptive Security Plane (OASP). This trailblazing innovation ensures consistency of policy enforcement at nScale (infinite scale).

With Okera’s nScale, organizations can deploy OASP on the same infrastructure as existing compute resources and scale elastically with them. This eliminates the complexity of manually managing a separate cluster while also enabling Okera’s policy enforcement to scale automatically with the usage of the existing cluster.

A leading Fortune 100 apparel company using Okera’s nScale on Amazon EMR is able to provision tens of thousands of EMR nodes daily with data security at no infrastructure or performance cost.

“Okera is focused on solving both the large-scale and the day-to-day challenges for our customers, and our innovative deployment method, nScale, addresses the cost and complexity of working with a separate access management infrastructure,” said Nick Halsey, Okera CEO.

“By deploying the Okera Adaptive Security Plane as a separate, isolated process on existing compute nodes, we reduce the cost of running Okera to nearly zero. This generates both tremendous OpEx savings and optimized performance while still ensuring secure data access across hybrid infrastructures.”

The Okera secure policy builder within ODAP enables customers to define a policy once and have it automatically and consistently applied for all managed datasets and across all analytics tools in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

A single centralized platform for data access management results in simplified audit trails and drives reporting for each business unit to efficiently manage their data. Okera’s flexible architecture promotes easy integration into the enterprise data platform to serve a variety of use cases.

Okera’s nScale is immediately available on Amazon EMR, with support for other modern compute frameworks rolling out soon.

Technical benefits

Isolated enforcement layer: Deploying OASP with nScale creates temporary access for users via signed URLs at the node or process level using a strong OS, VM, and IAM security. This ensures that the enforcement layer is properly isolated as compute VMs do not need to be granted any data access permissions.

Elastic scaling made easy: Deploying on the existing compute infrastructure and leveraging its elasticity management reduces operational and infrastructure cost to near zero. This eliminates bottlenecks and ensures optimal performance of all analytic tasks and queries, providing security with no cost.

Consistent policy enforcement across platforms at scale: Defining and enforcing one set of data access policies consistently across all tools and storage reduces attack surface while guaranteeing consistency.

Decentralized, distributed data stewardship: Delegating least privileged access to the right users at the right time with a delegated, distributed data stewardship model at enterprise scale enables data security without slowing anyone down.

Ubiquitous identity-based access governance: Understanding who, what, when and where data is being accessed with a centralized auditing trail enables detection of data misuse and the identification of potentially risky behavior.

Seamless integration across the big data ecosystem: Natively supporting big data cloud applications allows for broad ecosystem compatibility and future proofing your platform.