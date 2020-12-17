Tufin announced that Tufin SecureCloud now supports the Google Cloud Platform, allowing customers to use SecureCloud to define and monitor compliance with security guardrails.

As more organizations adopt a multi-cloud strategy, Tufin customers can now operate secured applications across the three leading cloud providers – Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.

Tufin also rolled out significant enhancements to Microsoft Azure Firewall support. SecureCloud now automatically discovers Azure Firewalls in monitored subscriptions and analyzes them for security risks and misconfigurations. The impact of Azure Firewall policies on application and asset exposure is also reflected in SecureCloud.

“These additional features, combined with being a launch partner for the AWS Network Firewall, means that SecureCloud now integrates with the three major cloud platforms,” said Reuven Harrison, CTO and Co-founder of Tufin.

“As we near the one-year mark of the launch, further develop the product and add more customers, we continue to demonstrate our unique position as the only vendor that can effectively manage security policy for the entire hybrid cloud estate, on-premises and cloud.”

Expanding SecureCloud’s ability to provide visibility, strengthen compliance, and deliver security policy automation to large enterprises deploying workloads in the public cloud or Kubernetes, Tufin has added the following features: enhanced reporting capabilities allowing users to generate security reports, configurable security policies, support for policy exception management, and SOC2 compliance.