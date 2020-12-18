Datadog Compliance Monitoring integrates with the AWS Well-Architected Tool

Datadog announced a new integration for Datadog Compliance Monitoring with the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Well-Architected Tool.

The AWS Well-Architected Tool enables customers to review the state of their workloads and compare them to the latest AWS architecture best practices. Datadog’s Compliance Monitoring now integrates with the AWS Well-Architected Tool, enabling customers to monitor that their workloads comply with AWS best practices.

Directly within the Security Pillar section of the AWS Well-Architected Review (WAR) interactive tool, customers can query for all Datadog discovered misconfigurations that indicate drift or lack of adherence.

“We’re excited to launch our integration with the AWS Well-Architected Tool,” said Renaud Boutet, Vice President of Product, Datadog. “We’ve mapped our default compliance rules to the AWS Well-Architected security pillar, allowing our shared customers to track and trend WAR adherence using our continuous compliance scanning for hosts, containers, and cloud services.”

AWS launched APIs for the AWS Well-Architected Tool to support the seamless custom integrations of AWS Partner Network (APN) solutions into the AWS Well-Architected Tool. With these APIs, customers can use APN Partner solutions to effectively govern workloads using the AWS Well-Architected Framework.

Datadog Compliance Monitoring, currently in beta, makes it easy for DevOps and security teams to track the compliance posture of their production environment, automate audit evidence collection, and detect cloud, host, container, and Kubernetes misconfigurations before an organization is exposed to external bad actors.