Sectigo helps OEMs and enterprises secure their connected devices and products

Sectigo has released multiple advancements to the company’s award-winning IoT Security & Identity Management Platform, making integration and management of secured connected devices even easier for OEMs and enterprises.

The innovations include a PKI Client software development kit (SDK) for Sectigo IoT Manager and Secure Boot SDK, which eases development efforts and reduces time to market for manufacturers across industries.

Sectigo’s all-in-one IoT security platform simplifies securing and authenticating connected devices, so that enterprises can protect their infrastructure in a way that is scalable, cost-effective, and easy to manage.

“No other platform makes it as easy to ensure that connected devices are authenticated and to maintain reliable security from initial production on the assembly line, through installation and operation, until final decommissioning.

“The integrity of connected endpoints in healthcare, transportation, energy, financial services, and smart city sectors—our critical infrastructure—depend on it,” explained Alan Grau, VP of IoT/Embedded Solutions, Sectigo.

The Sectigo IoT Security Platform delivers end-to-end security services for every class of connected device, from manufacture through its lifecycle, enabling OEMs to build secure devices that are compliant with security standards and new IoT security regulations.

Best-practice features, myriad technology integrations, and single pane of glass management empower enterprises to protect their IoT infrastructure in a way that is scalable, cost-effective, and easy-to-manage.

In addition, Sectigo’s IoT Identity platform leverages the infrastructure used for issuing public certificates, providing IoT OEMs with the same high levels of security as public roots are provided.

New IoT manager advancements

Multi-vendor ecosystem support – IoT Manager now provides greater configurability and customization of certificate profiles, enabling support for the unique requirements of emerging IoT ecosystems.

– IoT Manager now provides greater configurability and customization of certificate profiles, enabling support for the unique requirements of emerging IoT ecosystems. Sectigo PKI client for IoT manager SDK – Making it easier for Sectigo customers to programmatically issue certificates from the Sectigo IoT Manager platform using the REST API interface.

– Making it easier for Sectigo customers to programmatically issue certificates from the Sectigo IoT Manager platform using the REST API interface. Sectigo EST PKI client – A new client using the Enrollment over Secure Transport (EST) cryptographic protocol for PKI enables automated use of EST for customers using Sectigo Certificate Manager.

New IoT device identity & integrity SDK, integration, and alliance

Embedded firewall SDK – The latest release of Sectigo’s Embedded Firewall SDK includes support for Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY RTOS microkernel architecture, designed for critical embedded systems that demand proven separation, security, and real-time determinism. The SDK enables device manufacturers to easily add firewall protection to enforce configurable packet filtering rules on connected devices.

– The latest release of Sectigo’s Embedded Firewall SDK includes support for Green Hills Software’s INTEGRITY RTOS microkernel architecture, designed for critical embedded systems that demand proven separation, security, and real-time determinism. The SDK enables device manufacturers to easily add firewall protection to enforce configurable packet filtering rules on connected devices. Secure boot NetObjex integration – Sectigo has integrated the company’s Secure Boot SDK with the NetObjex PiQube IoT development platform, providing manufacturers using the NetObjex platform with secure boot functionality, thereby ensuring authenticity of the firmware on their devices.

– Sectigo has integrated the company’s Secure Boot SDK with the NetObjex PiQube IoT development platform, providing manufacturers using the NetObjex platform with secure boot functionality, thereby ensuring authenticity of the firmware on their devices. WBA ecosystem – Sectigo has been selected to provide PKI services for the Wireless Broadband Alliance OpenRoamingTM ecosystem.

“Sectigo’s Secure Boot SDK delivers code signing and validation tools, ensuring the firmware on our devices is protected from hackers. The easy to use SDK enabled us to quickly and easily add secure boot to our device,” said Raghu Bala, CEO, NetObjex, providers of an Intelligent Automation Platform for tracking, tracing, and monitoring digital assets using AI, Blockchain, and IoT.

“The growth of edge devices has increased the risk of devastating data breaches. Offering Sectigo’s embedded device hardening technologies and purpose-built third-party certificate issuance and management provides our customers with assurance that their important data and devices are protected.”