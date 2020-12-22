ColorTokens Partner Program: Content, tools, and training in ColorTokens’ Zero Trust approach

ColorTokens announced its ColorTokens Partner Program and Partner Portal, providing distributors, resellers, and other technology service providers the resources they need to get started in the enterprise information security market.

The ColorTokens Partner Program allows easy entry for first-time cloud security partners, guiding them to develop skills, scale revenue, and achieve success. Partners receive support with proven business and go-to-market strategies, a well-trained sales force equipped to architect and deliver ColorTokens cloud-based Zero Trust security solutions, priority sales, lead routing, market planning assistance, market development funds, and much more.

“Digital transformation is prevalent in every sector of our economy today. Companies are increasingly looking for ways to consume infrastructure and services, software, and hardware to deliver value to their end customers,” said ColorTokens’ EVP and Co-Founder Rajesh Khazanchi. “Security is a key concern in this dynamic environment.”

Inside the ColorTokens Partner Program

Three categories (Platinum, Gold and Silver) correspond with each partner’s enablement and support levels, business and competency requirements, and economic benefits, such as deal registration programs and market development strategies, planning, and funding. In addition, partners can leverage the learning paths in the Partner Portal to address their training needs at multiple levels, in a structured fashion.

The ColorTokens Partner Portal is a unique one-stop destination that brings together distributors, resellers, and system integrators worldwide. The Partner Portal offers our partners numerous benefits, such as:

Comprehensive training resources : ColorTokens specialists offer their expertise to enable partners to solve critical customer problems.

: ColorTokens specialists offer their expertise to enable partners to solve critical customer problems. Robust sales support : Sales support includes quick access to various marketing and sales assets, market development funds and strategies, and other in-the-field engagement activities.

: Sales support includes quick access to various marketing and sales assets, market development funds and strategies, and other in-the-field engagement activities. Deal registration : Partners can submit and track opportunities, register for upcoming webinars, and track deals through the system.

: Partners can submit and track opportunities, register for upcoming webinars, and track deals through the system. Executive sponsorship: Partners gain the support of Dedicated Channel Account Managers as well as executive touchpoints, underscoring our commitment to helping the channel focus on their growth and customer success.

ColorTokens is proud to partner with global distributors, value-added resellers, and system integrators such as Armadillo, Bridgeway Solution, Businessmann A/S, CGS, Credence, Darxploit, DataSolutions Distribution, DMCC, ECA, Excellantra, Fiducia Digital, Finesse FZ LLC, Fort Net UK, Globeteam, Helixoft Pty Ltd., Hitachi Systems MC, HT Global IT Solutions, Identity Methods, IO4U, Nuvias, ParamountNXT, Redbridge, SEC Datacom, Secure U, Simple Solutions, Winvale, Xeretec, and many others.

“Our engagement with ColorTokens has been fantastic over the short time we have been working together, and we have built great peer relationships across our two businesses,” said Armadillo’s Chief Technology Officer Rob O’Connor.

“We’re really excited at the prospect of using the partner portal as we’ve found in the past that it’s vital to have a single repository to help enable both our sales and technical teams on ColorTokens and provide the right solutions and value to our joint customers.”

“The new partner portal is another great partner-focused initiative taken by ColorTokens to support its resellers in winning new business in the Extended Zero Trust marketplace,” said Data Solution Ltd.’s Group Managing Director Michael O’Hara.

“This portal, combined with the recently announced program of channel partner incentives, makes ColorTokens a very compelling vendor for any partner looking to grow their business this year!”