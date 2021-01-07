Greg Nicastro joins SmartBear as EVP/GM of Products and Technology

SmartBear announced Greg Nicastro has joined the company as EVP/GM of Products and Technology. He was previously Chief Product Officer at cloud cost management leader, CloudHealth Technology, acquired by VMware, and VP of Product Development at application security leader, Veracode, acquired CA Technologies.

The new hire comes on the heels of record growth at SmartBear, including the company securing a significant investment from Vista Equity Partners in October.

“Greg’s proven track record leading product development organizations to innovate and scale will undoubtedly accelerate our product strategy and accomplishments,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “Greg’s background, which maps well to the SmartBear business model, will ultimately benefit and help to ensure the ongoing success of our customers worldwide.”

Greg brings more than two decades of executive experience across the entire product lifecycle and more than 30 years working in product strategy and development. He spent 10 months at CloudHealth Technology leading product management, engineering, information security, and SaaS operations before its acquisition to VMware for $535M.

While at Veracode for nearly six years, the company experienced a period of impressive SaaS growth, including a revenue increase from $13M to $108M and sale to CA Technologies for $620M.

He joined Iron Mountain, the multi-billion dollar leader in the records and information management business via the acquisition of Connected Corporation. During his five-year tenure, Iron Mountain’s Digital business grew from $35M and unprofitable to $240M and profitable.

“SmartBear is viewed as the go-to choice for developers, testers, and organizations focused on delivering high quality applications to the world,” said Greg Nicastro.

“Over the course of my career, I’ve had the honor to lead product direction for some truly innovative companies. I’m thrilled to help broaden and strengthen the solutions that SmartBear delivers to meet the needs of customers, while identifying new opportunities for far-reaching growth.”

Most recently, Greg was Founding Partner at TroiInnovations, providing product strategy advisory to numerous innovative technology companies. Early in his career, he served in various product management and sales roles at iconic technology leaders Sun Microsystems and Digital Equipment.

Greg serves on the boards of Edison Partners-backed Fund That Flip and Atlantic Bridge-backed CloudSphere. He is also an advisory board member and mentor at non-profit E-For-All, a Roxbury, MA accelerator supporting inner-city entrepreneurship. Through numerous ventures, he has exemplified his commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DE&I) in the workplace.