Prosperoware adds data protection features for Office 365, supports Azure for storage

Prosperoware announces data protection features for Office 365 including OneDrive, SharePoint Online, Teams, and support Azure for storage location as part of its CAM platform.

CAM is an enterprise digital transformation and governance platform for collaboration systems, designed to improve adoption, enhance processes around management of office documents for projects or engagements, and reduce risks related to privacy & cybersecurity.

Faced with increasing data loss concerns and regulatory oversight, organizations are looking for improved capabilities to protect data and comply with privacy and cybersecurity regulations. Network failures, internal server issues, or data breaches are some reasons organizations face outages and risk data loss.

More troublesome is that many of the sophisticated hacks in the news have resulted in data loss where certain files are deleted. The challenge is that many times these hacks are not detected for months making it impossible for the primary vendor to provide a recovery route.

CAM solves this by providing an archive of documents that allows both granular recovery and business continuity in case of an outage.

CAM enables organizations to store a copy of their documents in their own AWS or Azure tenant with metadata and security stored in CAM. In case of any outage, organizations can quickly access content through a One-Time Password (OTP) and download essential documents, so business operations continue as usual.

“Protecting your data is more important than ever,” says Keith Lipman, CEO & Co-founder of Prosperoware. “When the bad cybersecurity day happens, having rapid access to an archive may allow organizations to recover faster without any data loss.”

Key CAM Data Protection features: