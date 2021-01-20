Rancher’s platform for managed Kubernetes now available through BoxBoat’s MAS contract with the GSA

BoxBoat announced that Rancher Federal’s enterprise platform for managed Kubernetes is now available through BoxBoat’s Multiple Award Schedule contract with the General Services Administration (GSA).

This expansion of BoxBoat’s relationship with Rancher Federal will enable government agencies to take greater advantage of Rancher’s support for certified Kubernetes distribution, either on-premise or in the public cloud.

As agencies adopt Kubernetes and DevSecOps, Rancher provides audited and US-validated distributions of critical open-source products necessary to deliver cutting-edge DevSecOps. This partnership will help government agencies migrate legacy applications to modern cloud native architectures.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with BoxBoat to greatly simplify the process for public sector entities to do business with Rancher,” said Tim Nicklas, Vice President of Operations at Rancher Federal. “Working collectively with BoxBoat and our government customers, we aspire to usher in a wave of secure open source solutions into the public sector.”

“BoxBoat has been helping our private sector customers implement Rancher and DevSecOps for the past several years,” said Tim Hohman, BoxBoat’s CEO.

“We are engaged with the US Air Force on their Platform One DevSecOps Basic Ordering Agreement and look forward to expanding our reach to additional government agencies. Getting Rancher on our GSA MAS schedule will help us accelerate DevSecOps within the federal government.”

Rancher Federal’s mission is to deliver the latest in open-source technology to the United States Government, in a secure, validated way. Rancher Federal provides US government-ready distributions of open-source software that allows organizations to run Kubernetes in even the most sensitive environments.

BoxBoat Technologies is the premier DevSecOps and digital transformation consultancy, helping public sector and commercial enterprises achieve digital transformation by delivering software faster. BoxBoat’s core competencies include aiding customers with a customized strategy for the adoption of Kubernetes, cloud native technologies, and automation.

In addition to BoxBoat’s extensive consulting services and training offerings, BoxBoat is pleased to provide access to cutting-edge technologies to federal customers through its GSA schedule.