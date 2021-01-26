Ivanti Velocity and Ivanti Speakeasy now optimized for SAP environments

Ivanti Wavelink announced that Ivanti Velocity 2.1 and Ivanti Speakeasy 1.0 have achieved SAP certification as integrated with SAP S/4HANA and SAP NetWeaver. These integrations help to optimize the mobile user experience for customers within their SAP environments.

Adding SAP Extended Warehouse Management (SAP EWM) and the browser apps for the mobile internet transaction server (ITS) component within SAP S/4HANA to its portfolio of supported solutions, Ivanti Wavelink brings a modern, mobile interface to SAP environments.

Key benefits of this support include improved workflows, reduced training times and streamlined supply chain and warehousing operations through Ivanti Velocity 2.1 and Ivanti Speakeasy 1.0.

Furthermore, organizations leveraging Ivanti Speakeasy can now add voice capabilities to their SAP applications running on Android, iOS and Windows® based mobile devices for a consistent user experience across devices.

“Ivanti is excited for its industrial browser and terminal emulation solutions to have achieved SAP certified integration with SAP S/4HANA and SAP NetWeaver,” said Brandon Black, vice president and general manager, Ivanti Wavelink.

“We’re pleased to be able to offer our customers end-to-end mobile productivity through a modernized web user interface that is optimized for touch, scanning and voice interaction.”

By supporting SAP applications for rapid deployment, without redesign or IT system modifications, Ivanti Wavelink is providing businesses that use SAP technologies with the flexibility to choose the mobile devices that meet their needs.

Additionally, Ivanti Velocity and Ivanti Speakeasy reduce risk of inconsistency through the delivery of an enhanced touchscreen-friendly user experience across multiple operating systems.

With Ivanti Velocity 2.1 and Ivanti Speakeasy 1.0 now SAP certified as integrated with SAP S/4HANA and SAP NetWeaver, key benefits to supply chain and warehousing organizations include:

A familiar user interface and consistent experience across all mobile devices, including Android, iOS and Windows-based platforms for increased productivity

Voice enablement of SAP EWM workflows with no middleware or dedicated voice devices required

Reduction of risk and the ability to increase investments in mobile productivity and enablement strategies

Supply chain and warehousing organizations today are relying more than ever on mobile productivity solutions to keep up with the e-commerce demand and growth. As such, it is becoming increasingly important to provide a consistent look and feel across all devices, whether they leverage the Android, iOS or Windows operating systems.

Furthermore, the solutions provide the ability to tailor screens for SAP technologies with optimal end-user components to drive improved productivity.

“In a warehouse or factory setting, end users may only need one or two choices,” continued Black. “By altering what is delivered on screen through their SAP applications, organizations can focus the attention of their workers on the task at hand and prevent mistakes which can slow the process considerably. The ability to have an enhanced user experience that is designed with an intuitive display minimizes training time while simultaneously improving efficiencies.”