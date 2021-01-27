D-Link COVR-X1870 Series Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems provide faster speeds and greater capacity

D-Link announced their new COVR-X1870 Series Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems, including multi-pack options that are all equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technology to provide faster speeds, greater capacity, and less network congestion for the modern device-dense smart home.

With next generation speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps total, these Covr AX Wi-Fi 6 solutions are perfect for simultaneous 4K streaming, VR gaming, video calling, and keeping the smart home connected. They also feature 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port for optional wired connectivity.

The Covr systems are packed with advanced features to provide users with the optimal networking experience. OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices, and BSS coloring makes the network more efficient, improving the overall Wi-Fi 6 performance.

D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh allows users to expand their network according to their needs, while Smart Roaming and Smart Steering ensure reliable, stable connection throughout the home. The COVR-X1870 series also features the latest WPA3 encryption. Setup is easy with the D-Link Wi-Fi App, which also offers enhanced parental controls.

Covr AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems