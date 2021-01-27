D-Link COVR-X1870 Series Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems provide faster speeds and greater capacity

D-Link announced their new COVR-X1870 Series Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems, including multi-pack options that are all equipped with Wi-Fi 6 and mesh technology to provide faster speeds, greater capacity, and less network congestion for the modern device-dense smart home.
With next generation speeds of up to 1.8 Gbps total, these Covr AX Wi-Fi 6 solutions are perfect for simultaneous 4K streaming, VR gaming, video calling, and keeping the smart home connected. They also feature 4 Gigabit Ethernet LAN ports and 1 Gigabit Ethernet WAN port for optional wired connectivity.
The Covr systems are packed with advanced features to provide users with the optimal networking experience. OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology communicate more data to more devices, and BSS coloring makes the network more efficient, improving the overall Wi-Fi 6 performance.
D-Link Wi-Fi Mesh allows users to expand their network according to their needs, while Smart Roaming and Smart Steering ensure reliable, stable connection throughout the home. The COVR-X1870 series also features the latest WPA3 encryption. Setup is easy with the D-Link Wi-Fi App, which also offers enhanced parental controls.
Covr AX1800 Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Systems
- Single Pack COVR-X1870: Coverage up to 275 sqm/ 3000 sq. ft.
- 2-Pack COVR-X1872: Coverage up to 510 sqm/ 5500 sq. ft.
- 3-Pack COVR-X1873: Coverage up to 740 sqm/ 8000 sq. ft.
- 4-Pack COVR-X1874: Coverage up to 925 sqm/ 10,000 sq. ft.