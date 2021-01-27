eBook: 20 tips for secure cloud migration

Is your organization making a move to the cloud? Download the latest eBook from (ISC)² to get tips and insights for a secure and successful migration.
Inside, Certified Cloud Security Professionals (CCSPs) share how to tackle risks and challenges as cybersecurity practices shift to a cloud-based paradigm. They offer actionable advice covering the migration process from initial planning stages to deployment and everyday operations.
You’ll learn how to:
- Assess current infrastructure and readiness
- Establish a plan
- Consider the security risks
- Prepare for and maintain compliance
- Ready your team
Arm yourself with a free copy today.
CCSP at a glance:
- Stands out as the premier cloud security certification, distinguishing professionals at the forefront of the field
- Proves mastery to design, manage and secure data, applications and infrastructure in the cloud using best practices, policies and procedures
- Globally recognized and vendor-neutral, ensuring practitioners can perform security in multi-cloud or mixed on-premises/cloud environments