(ISC)² elects new officers for its Board of Directors

(ISC)² announced the election of new officers for its Board of Directors. Elected during the first board meeting of 2021, the officers will serve a one-year term in their positions.

Chairperson: Zachary Tudor, CISSP (U.S.)

Vice Chairperson: Lori Ross O’Neil, CISSP (U.S.)

Secretary: Yiannis Pavlosoglou, CISSP (Greece)

Treasurer: David Melnick, CISSP (U.S.)

“I’d like to congratulate our new board officers and thank them in advance for lending us their expertise,” said Clar Rosso, CEO, (ISC)².

“I’d also like to express sincere gratitude to our outgoing board members Dr. Kevin Charest, CISSP; Tony Cole, CISSP, SSCP; Biljana Cerin, CISSP; and Dr. Earl Crane, CISSP. On behalf of our leadership team, the current board and the entire membership, I thank them for their time and service on the board over the past several years.”

All board members are volunteers and are (ISC)²-certified. They provide governance and oversight for the organization, grant certifications to qualifying candidates and enforce adherence to the (ISC)² Code of Ethics.