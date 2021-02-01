Cloudreach DevOps as a Service: Providing flexible support for organizations driving IT transformation

Cloudreach announced the launch of Cloudreach DevOps as a Service. This new offering combines Cloudreach development and operations, making them available ‘as a Service’ via a simple and flexible subscription model.

DevOps as a Service is the first of its kind in the market, and fundamentally changes how cloud IT services are consumed to make it easy for enterprises to adopt cloud native technologies and practices.

Dave Chapman, Head of Strategy and Professional Services at Cloudreach, said: “Cloudreach DevOps as a Service brings a DevOps and cloud engineering skill set to any enterprise, whether they are new to the cloud or far along their modernization journey.

“Companies that undergo cloud transformation are better able to adapt to disruption, explore and innovate faster. This service helps technology leaders get the right skills in place, at the right time, and scale up and down to suit their changing requirements.”

Cloud acceleration

DevOps is a set of practices that combines software development and IT operations, removing the barriers between these traditionally siloed teams. Under a DevOps model, development and operations teams work together across the entire software application life cycle, from development and test through deployment to operations.

More than a decade after the introduction of cloud computing, many enterprises still find themselves suffering from the symptoms of legacy IT and legacy partners. Cloudreach DevOps as a Service makes cloud outsourcing easy by providing flexible engineering squads as a monthly subscription service.

The new offering is designed to help technology leaders accelerate their cloud initiatives, embrace true DevOps within their teams, and help their organizations become more cloud native.

Cloudreach DevOps as a Service provides a core DevOps team that can be augmented to perform architecture, platform development, data engineering, application UX and product management roles, all as a unified service.

As business priorities or backlogs change, the flexible nature of the service means customers can swap out squad members and scale the team up and down as needed, within a single statement of work. The minimum squad size includes two resources and 80 hours per month, with a minimum contract commitment of three months.

Cloudreach squads have a radical focus on trend improvement and platform evolution. They can help launch new products, accelerate and scale business initiatives, facilitate stronger collaboration with digital teams, or support key applications and infrastructure.

James Dunn, Head of Cloud Platform Development at Cloudreach, said: “Over its 10-year history, Cloudreach has delivered some of the largest and most successful cloud engineering projects in the world. Now we are bringing Cloudreach’s cloud native expertise to market in a flexible subscription model.”