MariaDB SkySQL earns ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification

MariaDB announced that MariaDB SkySQL’s comprehensive security capabilities have earned ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification. The ISO certification adds to MariaDB’s extensive security measures built and established to safeguard customer data at every level.

“Given the confluence of increasing business migration to the cloud and the prevalence of sophisticated and highly damaging security breaches, protecting customers was a top priority for us when designing MariaDB SkySQL, and will always remain so,” said Sameer Tiwari, CTO Infrastructure for MariaDB Corporation.

“Data security is a guiding principle for MariaDB SkySQL, and all SkySQL databases incorporate features that make them secure by default.”

SkySQL was built with a security-first architecture and leverages best-in-class security features. SkySQL is HIPAA-compliant and also helps its customers meet GDPR requirements. Key security elements of SkySQL include:

Access control : Role-based access control (RBAC), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and IP whitelisting ensure that access to data and systems are limited based on the principle of least privilege.

: Role-based access control (RBAC), multi-factor authentication (MFA) and IP whitelisting ensure that access to data and systems are limited based on the principle of least privilege. Infrastructure and network isolation : Customer databases are deployed in a single-tenant environment within a private Kubernetes cluster, which is contained within its own virtual private cloud (VPC) to ensure customer data is fully isolated.

: Customer databases are deployed in a single-tenant environment within a private Kubernetes cluster, which is contained within its own virtual private cloud (VPC) to ensure customer data is fully isolated. Secure development : Strict security and quality gates figure into every step of SkySQL’s development life cycle, from design and coding to testing and deployment, which helps protect customer applications.

: Strict security and quality gates figure into every step of SkySQL’s development life cycle, from design and coding to testing and deployment, which helps protect customer applications. End-to-end encryption : Data is encrypted at rest and in transit using high-grade encryption algorithms.

: Data is encrypted at rest and in transit using high-grade encryption algorithms. Disaster recovery and business continuity: SkySQL combines MariaDB MaxScale with ServiceNow and Kubernetes to maintain high availability, delivering automatic failover, self-healing, redundancy and replication.

The ISO certification applies to every facet of SkySQL including MariaDB’s SkyDBA support service. SkyDBAs, available 24×7, perform personalized and proactive database operations at a fraction of the cost of a full-time DBA. SkyDBAs instantly add unrivaled cloud database expertise to customers’ teams, enabling new efficiencies for innovative businesses.

Tiwari added, “Enterprises have strict security standards and rightly hold vendors and partners to those before doing business with them. Maintaining that trust means conducting background checks on people who have access to their systems, guaranteeing secure authentication and authorization systems, and so much more. The ISO certification assures our customers that we are taking all measures to keep them secure.”