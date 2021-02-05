Canopy increases speed and accuracy of reviewing protected spreadsheet and tabular data

Canopy announced the release of new features that reduce costs and increase the speed and accuracy of reviewing protected spreadsheet and tabular data.

New features include spreadsheet mapping, table mapping, and automated column matching. Canopy is trusted by digital forensics and incident response (DFIR) teams, document reviewers, law firms, and other cyber incident responders to accelerate breach responses and conclusively identify affected individuals.

“Canopy’s ability to map/ingest lists of PII extracted from spreadsheets has become core to our daily approach to data breach review. “We can now move data points in minutes as opposed to hours or days,” said Lee Marler, Director, Cyber Incident Response Team at Integreon.

“The ease of extracting PII from tables found in Microsoft Word documents and emails helps us to accelerate our review time and eliminate the often unpredictable cost associated with extracting data from these troublesome documents.”

Specific product features and benefits include:

Spreadsheet mapping : The standard process of extracting protected data from unstructured data sources is an inaccurate and time-consuming process. Canopy’s spreadsheet mapping functionality combined with its entity management system allows reviewers to automate the process of mapping protected data from multiple spreadsheets into the Canopy application, reducing time and improving accuracy in creating a clean list of impacted individuals.

: The standard process of extracting protected data from unstructured data sources is an inaccurate and time-consuming process. Canopy’s spreadsheet mapping functionality combined with its entity management system allows reviewers to automate the process of mapping protected data from multiple spreadsheets into the Canopy application, reducing time and improving accuracy in creating a clean list of impacted individuals. Table mapping : When a reviewer encounters emails or Microsoft Word documents that contain tables, they can now map them in the same fashion as with spreadsheets. If multiple tables exist in the document, the user can match each table separately.

: When a reviewer encounters emails or Microsoft Word documents that contain tables, they can now map them in the same fashion as with spreadsheets. If multiple tables exist in the document, the user can match each table separately. Automated column matching: Both spreadsheet and table matching features are enhanced by Canopy’s new automated column matching. Users are able to auto-match column headers and more than 100 classifications of PII when mapping.

“Teams and organizations tasked with creating a list of individuals requiring notification must hold the ability to review protected data across a variety of unstructured sources,” said Ralph Nickl, CEO and Co-founder, Canopy.

“With our latest release, we are providing the ability to not only automate extraction, but the relationships of fragmented PII across an increasing number of historically difficult-to-review data sources. This significantly reduces the time, complexity, and cost of the breach notification process.”