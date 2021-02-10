MyITpros and Solis Security announce merger to offer managed service solutions at an even greater scale

Solis Security and MyITpros announced a definitive merger agreement. The two organizations join forces to bring the Solis Security managed IT portfolio of customers along with the entire team of associated professionals with managed IT and cybersecurity expertise into the IT support and proactive management and technology consulting resources of MyITpros.

Under the terms of the merger agreement the companies will combine business operations immediately with ongoing best practice and operational consolidation over the coming year.

Solis Security and MyITpros will operate under the name of MyITpros and Bill McCharen will continue as CEO of the combined entity.

“We feel strongly that joining forces with Solis Security will allow us to achieve our goals for growth and continued advancement towards becoming not only the leader in the Texas marketplace but growing into a National player of prominence.

Our new and existing clients will benefit from the collective experience and capabilities of the combined company,” said Stefanie D’Aulizio, Director of Client Success at MyITpros.

“We are delighted to become one team with Solis Security. Besides technology expertise, we have common values, which ensures that we will remain a service organization first with our clients at the heart of everything we do.

We have been serving businesses in our local community and greater Texas for over 25 years, combining our two companies and our complementary offerings will enable us to continue innovating and growing our top tier service offering,” added Bill McCharen, CEO at MyITpros.

Solis Security CEO Terry Oehring added, “We wanted to find the perfect fit to combine our IT business with and upon my first interaction with Bill I could tell that our organizations both cared about and live a core set of values that would ensure great team integration. That was the number one point of consideration for us.”

Solis Security and MyITpros deliver some of the most innovative and successful technology solutions in the Texas marketplace. Combined, the companies have more than 60 professionals working from core operations in Austin and San Antonio.

The combined team will continue to drive technology innovation while providing customers with world-class levels of support.