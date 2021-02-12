Semperis appoints Guido Grillenmeier as chief technologist

Semperis announced the appointment of Guido Grillenmeier as chief technologist. In this role, Germany-based Grillenmeier will apply his domain expertise to help scale the company’s rapid expansion, enabling more organizations across EMEA and around the globe to protect their identity infrastructure and enhance cyber resiliency of hybrid identity stores.

“Guido brings unmatched domain expertise to his role at Semperis. Our global network of customers, partners, and technology alliances will benefit greatly from his appointment to the Semperis leadership team,” said Mickey Bresman, CEO of Semperis.

“There’s a very limited number of people with Guido’s skill set and experience designing and protecting some of the largest and most complex identity environments in the world. He will play a key role at Semperis as we continue to deliver identity-driven security solutions designed to meet today’s and tomorrow’s challenges.”

The 14-year Microsoft Directory Services MVP is one of the world’s foremost experts on Active Directory (AD) recovery and co-authored “A Definitive Guide to Active Directory Disaster Recovery” with Gil Kirkpatrick, chief architect at Semperis.

Semperis team now has more than 60 years of collective Microsoft MVP experience, including 16-year Microsoft MVP, Kirkpatrick; 15-year Microsoft MVP, Sean Deuby, director of services; and 14-year Microsoft MVP, Darren Mar-Elia, vice president of products, among others.

A well-established industry veteran, Grillenmeier previously worked as chief engineer at HP (now HPE and HP, Inc.) for nearly 20 years, where he was a member of the company’s Advanced Technology Group.

While he was there, Grillenmeier led the development and delivery of HP’s Windows Server 2008 Academies to HP’s Services division. Grillenmeier later on served as chief engineer at Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE).

Most recently, Grillenmeier held the position of chief technologist within the Enterprise Services Group at DXC Technology, a spinoff company from the Enterprise Services division of HPE and CSC.

Throughout his career, Grillenmeier has helped some of the largest and most complex organizations in the world secure their AD and supported them along their transformation to Windows 10/m365 and Azure cloud services. His customers have spanned a variety of industries, including automotive, financial, government, manufacturing and telecommunications, among others.

In addition, Grillenmeier is a Microsoft certified architect and co-author of Microsoft Windows Security Fundamentals. He has authored numerous articles in leading technical magazines and has spoken at leading Microsoft conferences, including Microsoft Tech-ED, IT Forum, Windows Connections and the Hybrid Identity Protection conference.

“I am thrilled to be at Semperis and working alongside many industry experts who I know well and respect greatly,” said Grillenmeier. “I am fortunate to have been given many great opportunities in my career, including working with truly incredible customers – from government agencies with strict privacy requirements, to global enterprises with sophisticated hybrid environments.

“I look forward to applying what I’ve learned throughout my career to help the Semperis team deliver AD security that’s built for today’s fast-changing technology landscape and enable organizations to get back in business as fast as possible following an incident.”

Grillenmeier’s appointment continues the expansion of the company’s senior leadership team, closely following the appointment of its Chief Scientist Igor Baikalov, Chief Financial Officer Rob Porell, and Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances, Richard A. Weeks.