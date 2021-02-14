Week in review: Improving vulnerability triage, RDP attacks soaring, hackers in high demand

Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news and articles:

Vulnerabilities in widely used TCP/IP stacks open IoT, OT devices to attack

Forescout researchers have discovered nine vulnerabilities affecting nine different TCP/IP stacks widely used in IoT and OT devices.

February 2021 Patch Tuesday: Microsoft and Adobe fix exploited zero-days

Adobe has fixed a Reader flaw used in limited attacks, as well as delivered security updates for a variety of products, including Acrobat and Reader, Dreamweaver, and Magento.

Dark web analysis shows high demand for hackers

Positive Technologies’ experts have analyzed the ten most active forums on the dark web, which offer services for hacking websites, buying and selling databases, and accessing web resources.

Hackers hit CD Projekt Red, steal data, ask for ransom

Polish game developer CD Projekt Red has been hit by hackers, who breached its internal network, stole data, encrypted some devices, and asked for a ransom to not sell of leak online sensitive company documents and the source code of some of their more popular games.

For SOC teams, the analytics and automation hype is real

Tools for analytics and automation are providing today’s SOC teams with enhanced visibility, improved productivity, and unlimited scalability—and it couldn’t come at a better time. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, security has become a top priority for nearly all organizations.

Which users are at higher risk of email-based phishing and malware?

The risk of being targeted with email-based phishing and malware attacks is not evenly spread across geographic and demographic boundaries, Google and Stanford University researchers have discovered.

Open-source tool BlobHunter helps pinpoint public Azure blobs that might contain sensitive files

CyberArk researchers have released BlobHunter, an open-source tool organizations can use to discover Azure blobs containing sensitive files they have inadvertently made public.

How do I select a remote access solution for my business?

To select a suitable remote access solution for your business, you need to think about a variety of factors. We’ve talked to several industry professionals to get their insight on the topic.

Microsoft to alert enterprise security teams when nation-state attackers target their employees

Microsoft will introduce this month a new security alert that will notify enterprise security teams when an employee is being targeted by suspected nation-state attackers.

Organizations can no longer afford a reactive approach to risk management

Board members and C-suite executives around the globe are most concerned in 2021 with risks associated with COVID-19-related government policies and regulations, economic conditions that may restrict growth and market conditions that may continue to impact customer demand, according to a survey from Protiviti and North Carolina State University.

Protecting productivity within the disappearing perimeter

During the past year, business leaders have seen first-hand the benefits of adopting an everywhere enterprise model of working and are now carefully considering its role in the future of work.

Misplaced expectations securing water treatment systems

The cyber attack that tried to poison the drinking water system in Oldsmar, Florida is similar to last year’s attack on small water systems in Israel.

Can we put a stop to cyber harassment?

It might seem inevitable, as people are spending more and more time online, but Matthieu Boutard, Managing Director at Bodyguard, a French technology start-up that protects users against cyber-bullying, hate speech and toxic content online, believes that to understand what is fueling the rise of cyber harassment, we should look at the current social and economic context.

5 cybersecurity trends MSPs must address in 2021

Now that COVID-19 has become a known hurdle and companies have had time to adapt to it, MSPs can make better plans for how they can service their customers in the coming year, and they can take the time to refine their strategies for this new normal.

Researchers develop approach that can recognize fake news

Researchers at the Universities of Göttingen and Frankfurt and the Jožef Stefan Institute in Ljubljana have developed an approach that can recognize fake news, even when the news contents are repeatedly adapted.

When it comes to vulnerability triage, ditch CVSS and prioritize exploitability

When it comes to software security, one of the biggest challenges facing developers today is information overload.

Three ways MITRE ATT&CK can improve your organizational security

There’s a good reason everyone’s talking about MITRE ATT&CK: it’s an objective, third-party standard with which organizations can measure their own detection coverage, as well as the coverage provided by EDR solutions. Still, even while you appreciate ATT&CK, it’s not always clear how you can use it to improve your own organizational security.

Most zoombombing incidents are inside jobs

Most zoombombing incidents are “inside jobs” according to a study featuring researchers at Binghamton University, State University of New York.

Your security technology is only as strong as your team

Businesses aren’t shy about investing in cybersecurity, but are organizations getting the maximum return on those investments?

Collaboration is the key to a secure world-class sporting event

Securing any world-class event is a massive undertaking that requires teams of security professionals to coordinate with each other and constantly share information.

Big Tech will try to pre-empt harsh privacy laws by writing their own

Over the past decade, the firms that make up the so-called Big Tech have captured enough of the global economy to resemble industrial cartels from a bygone era.

IPCDump: Open-source tool for tracing interprocess communication on Linux

Guardicore released IPCDump, a new open source tool for tracing interprocess communication on Linux.

Whitepaper: A new approach to help you achieve least privilege at cloud scale

Learn more about Cloud Infrastructure Entitlements Management (CIEM) in this free CloudKnox whitepaper, no registration required.

BluBracket Community Edition: Detect and monitor secrets in code for free

BluBracket announced its Community Edition, a free, robust and automated tool for finding passwords, tokens and other security vulnerabilities in code.

Product showcase: USB-Lock-RP

USB-Lock-RP allows security system administrators to manage USB access from a central administrative console. The program works on-premises and licensing cost is for perpetual licensing.

Get your free ticket to Cobalt’s SecTalks virtual conference

Get your free ticket for Cobalt’s SecTalks: Leading with GRIT in Security to find out.