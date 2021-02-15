Bitglass reveals additional technical integrations between its platform and SD-WAN providers

Bitglass announced additional technical integrations between its platform and SD-WAN providers. Specifically, organizations can now use Bitglass to secure traffic coming from branch locations via Citrix, Arista Networks, Aviatrix, and Sophos.

This comes on the heels of a prior announcement which detailed integrations with Aruba, 128 Technology, Fortinet, and Silver Peak.

As a unique secure access service edge (SASE) platform that is architected in and delivered through the public cloud, Bitglass is able to utilize AWS Transit Gateway Connect to integrate seamlessly with any SD-WANs tied to AWS.

This allows organizations to integrate their existing wide area networks with leading data and threat protection technology from Bitglass, representing a complete, end-to-end SASE offering.

Traffic coming from any remote location can automatically be routed to Bitglass for real-time security policy enforcement in the cloud; whether said traffic is destined for the cloud, the web, or the network.

This flexibility sets Bitglass apart from competing SASE platforms which integrate with limited numbers of partner SD-WAN offerings through complex, manual integrations.

Benjamin Rice, VP of Business Development at Bitglass said, “Because of our integration with AWS Transit Gateway Connect, Bitglass can now integrate with any SD-WAN offering on the market and secure traffic stemming from any location.

This is crucial for organizations that want to embrace SASE while continuing to use their SD-WAN solutions of choice. With leading technologies like our multi-mode CASB, SmartEdge SWG, and ZTNA, Bitglass is ready and eager to complete your organization’s SASE vision.”