Actiphy launches next-gen ActiveVisor, a management solution for ActiveImage Protector backup clients

Actiphy announces the release of the next generation of ActiveVisor, a centralized management solution for ActiveImage Protector backup clients, with many new features including enhanced integration with Microsoft’s Active Directory Services.

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how we work, and that’s changing how we must protect our computing resources. With so many people working from home and from remote locations it is essential that any reliable backup and recovery solution provide the ability to protect and recover valuable data from virtually anywhere.

ActiveVisor is a centralized backup management console for ActiveImage Protector backup clients providing a visual representation of statistical data, real-time monitoring of backup status and storage space availability, and deploy agents, backup tasks, and schedules.

In the event of a backup failure, ActiveVisor’s simplified user interface displays where the failure occurred so that steps can be taken to address the task failure.

System administrators can substantially reduce workloads by monitoring and managing the backup status and configured backup settings for ActiveImage Protector backup clients from any location.

New features

Enhanced Integration with Active Directory includes selecting specific machines from the list of Active Directory search results and adding those machines to the list of managed ActiveImage Protector clients.

Get notified when new ActiveImage Protector clients are added.

ActiveImage Protector agents automatically find and connect to ActiveVisor consoles for ease of use.

Push install ActiveImage Protector software patches and updates to client machines adds convenience and saves time by initiating the deployment from a single location.

Manage and monitor agentless backups of virtual machines remotely.

Standard features