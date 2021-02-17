Sontiq Intelligent Identity Security: Enhanced identity theft and cyber threat protection

Sontiq announced the introduction of its next-generation, cloud-based platform, Sontiq Intelligent Identity Security (IIS). The enhanced platform serves as the foundation of Sontiq’s identity theft and cyber threat protection solutions for consumers, partners and clients, delivered through its product brands, IdentityForce and EZShield.

As announced recently, Cyberscout will also join Sontiq’s cloud-based platform of products and services.

Sontiq’s intelligent identity security solutions focus on protecting every component of an identity in today’s highly volatile digital world where security incidents, cyber threats and data breaches are the norm. This ironclad protection is at the core of what Sontiq delivers.

Sontiq IIS fuels a frictionless partner experience enabling rapid adoption of innovative identity theft and cyber threat protection capabilities to propel community adoption.

“Our new platform is built for driving increased revenue and profitability for our partner ecosystem,” explained Rochelle Blease, EVP of products and strategy at Sontiq. “It provides full flexibility for white labeling and co-branding, along with secure, easy integration.”

Highlights of the new Sontiq IIS platform include:

Streamlined and visually driven user-centric experience – Accelerates the identification of critical identity threat alerts so action can be taken immediately by the end user, while increasing engagement throughout the platform experience.

– Accelerates the identification of critical identity threat alerts so action can be taken immediately by the end user, while increasing engagement throughout the platform experience. One-click access to dedicated Resolution Specialists – Drives a faster fix to identity fraud. End users can easily submit a case in real-time of suspected fraud to Sontiq’s U.S. based resolution team to initiate review and kick-off Sontiq’s best-in-class, white-glove resolution process.

– Drives a faster fix to identity fraud. End users can easily submit a case in real-time of suspected fraud to Sontiq’s U.S. based resolution team to initiate review and kick-off Sontiq’s best-in-class, white-glove resolution process. Increased privacy and security capabilities – Promotes peace of mind with mandatory two-factor authentication (2FA), Identity Vault with multi-layered encryption of monitored personal and financial information, along with Secure Storage and Password Manager.

– Promotes peace of mind with mandatory two-factor authentication (2FA), Identity Vault with multi-layered encryption of monitored personal and financial information, along with Secure Storage and Password Manager. State-of-the-art proactive monitoring – Increases protection bandwidth through native machine learning, dark web monitoring capabilities continuously monitoring sensitive personally identifiable information (PII), coupled with artificial intelligence algorithms that identify a user’s unique risk of having PII exposed in a data breach.

“Identity fraud has a multi-billion dollar impact on consumers every year,” said John Buzzard, lead fraud and security analyst at Javelin Strategy & Research.

“As more consumers rely on remote forms of work, entertainment and payments, their risk of being victimized with identity fraud naturally increases.”

The Sontiq IIS Platform is currently being rolled out to several member populations. The rollout is expected to be completed by mid-March 2021.