Cyemptive Web Fortress protects web servers against zero-day cyberattacks in real time

Cyemptive Technologies announced Cyemptive Web Fortress, a solution that protects web servers against zero-day cyberattacks in real time.

Unlike other solutions on the market, which only identify and work to eliminate “known” threats after they have infiltrated a system, Cyemptive Web Fortress (CWF) protects your data and web servers against real-time cyberattacks (including zero-day) on a preemptive, immediate basis.

It is the first solution of its kind to protect against and immediately handle all types of zero-day cyberattacks, an especially deadly cyberattack that arises from unknown security vulnerabilities.

According to industry research, zero-day attacks are particularly damaging because they come from security vulnerabilities that are unknown or for which a patch has not yet been issued and thus are unable to be identified and eliminated by today’s webserver protection solutions.

With CWF, however, zero-day attacks on web servers can not only be identified in real time but automatically responded to and safely restored after such an attack within seconds or minutes, the company said.

“Cyemptive Web Fortress rapidly and effortlessly isolates webserver cyberattacks, providing protection for your data that is faster and far more effective than anything on the market today,” said Rob Pike, Founder and CEO of Cyemptive Technologies.

“Using Cyemptive’s unique and proprietary processes, sensors and new levels of measurement to protect the web servers and the data they access, CWF is able to protect against the latest and all future zero-day cyberattacks in real time and provides automatic immediate remediation.”

CWF is based on Cyemptive’s flagship CyberSlice technology, which rapidly and effortlessly isolates cyberattacks, providing protection that is faster and far more effective than currently existing systems and preempting and removing hacker threats in seconds.

CyberSlice responds to cyberattacks preemptively without human interface or big data analysis on terabytes of log files and without the need to learn about current threats or attacks in order to identify and eliminate them unlike other technologies on the market.

CWF is the latest product offering in Cyemptive’s suite of cybersecurity products that offer a completely different approach to security for business and government. It joins Cyemptive Enterprise Scanner (CES), Cyemptive Perimeter Fortress (CPF) and Cyemptive VPN Fortress (CVF) to provide a level of cyber protection not existing in the market today.