Windstream WE Connect gives customers enhanced insight into their networks

Windstream Enterprise has again fortified its award-winning WE Connect portal with a range of enhancements aimed at giving customers and channel partners even greater insight into their networks and their businesses.

WE Connect is a portal that gives Windstream Enterprise customers a single pane of glass through which to monitor, manage and analyze virtually every aspect of their network in real-time.

The latest enhancements include greater visibility into the status of orders in-flight, a new dashboard widget for quick voice service management, and several user interface improvements for easier navigation.

Additionally, customers will now have access to exclusive product offers designed specifically toward their business needs to help them save money and enhance efficiency, as well as a new user invite experience that is more intuitive for first-time users and simplifies OfficeSuite UC onboarding.

The enhancements extend to the WE Connect Partners Portal for channel partners. Those updates will help Windstream Enterprise’s channel partners more efficiently and effectively manage their ongoing customer contracts and integrate with customers’ data during the onboarding phase.

“Because we’re constantly maintaining and modernizing our WE Connect portal, customers have the peace of mind they need to focus on their business, not on their network management software,” said Mark Winer, senior director of digital experience at Windstream Enterprise.

“Our value-add approach to everything we do is evident by our relentless innovation, award-winning technology, and industry-leading service.”

This is the second major update to WE Connect this quarter. Recently, WE launched the WE Connect Insights Engine, which provides customers with greater detail and analysis of their SD-WAN environments.

The deep-dive analytics built into Insights Engine empower customers to proactively manage their networks and fight against cyber threats, while the new user interface and other features recently announced give customers a more streamlined experience.

“Cutting-edge software complements our massive North American fiber network, so businesses have more than traditional voice and data services, but a full suite of management, deployment and analytical solutions right at their fingertips,” said Mike Flannery, chief marketing officer at Windstream Enterprise.