Entrust VMaaS solution offers a secure, compliant and contemporary approach to visitor management

Entrust announced Adaptive Issuance Visitor Management as a Service (VMaaS), a cloud-based solution to enable a more modern, trusted approach to enterprise visitor management and security.

As organizations begin to plan an eventual return to offices, the VMaaS solution will enable a streamlined, contactless experience for guests and hosts, and enhance security for facilities and personnel.

Today’s enterprises are more decentralized than ever before. From having multiple facilities across many countries to employing thousands of remote-first employees, traditional pen and paper visitor management is no longer a reliable process to ensure a secure and efficient visitor experience.

And, with the global COVID-19 pandemic still in play, businesses need modern-day tools that can evolve along with the changing needs of the business. With Entrust VMaaS, the front desk is everywhere — allowing enterprises to leverage cloud technology to implement standard visitor procedures across locations at any time, from anywhere.

How Entrust Adaptive Issuance VMaaS works

Prior to check-In : The Entrust VMaaS solution allows visitors to pre-register via email on their mobile devices and receive a custom QR code to present during check-in, eliminating the need for long waits upon arrival.

: The Entrust VMaaS solution allows visitors to pre-register via email on their mobile devices and receive a custom QR code to present during check-in, eliminating the need for long waits upon arrival. Check in : Once visitors enter the facility, they scan the QR code or sign in manually using a touchscreen kiosk. The kiosk allows organizations to customize the user experience to their specific needs, including multiple languages, ID scanning, NDA signing, COVID-19 safety procedures, digital signatures and manual or automatic check-out.

: Once visitors enter the facility, they scan the QR code or sign in manually using a touchscreen kiosk. The kiosk allows organizations to customize the user experience to their specific needs, including multiple languages, ID scanning, NDA signing, COVID-19 safety procedures, digital signatures and manual or automatic check-out. Post-check-in: Once checked in, visitors are instantly issued printed ID badges with personalization features including profile photos, expiration dates and times, and personalized information or logos. Additionally, hosts receive instant notifications via email or text allowing them to seamlessly and efficiently evaluate and monitor individuals entering and moving about offices.

“With our Adaptive Issuance Visitor Management as a Service solution, today’s enterprises can improve the safety of their facilities and better protect the individuals who work in and visit their workplaces each day,” said Tony Ball, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Instant Issuance at Entrust.

“Entrust offers an exceptional portfolio of issuance systems, software and supplies to help enterprises across industries secure credentials in a simple and efficient manner.”

“Our contemporary, cloud-based approach to visitor management offers a dependable, compliant and convenient solution to ensure employee safety and enhance emergency event readiness all while delivering a best-in-class experience,” said Jagdish Rebello, PhD, Senior Manager of Software Products at Entrust.

The Adaptive Issuance Visitor Management as a Service solution, powered by industry leader Veristream, is designed for simple administration and integration. Features include: