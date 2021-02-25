AlertEnterprise appoints Rich Mason and James Hughes to its Advisory Board

AlertEnterprise announced the appointment of two new members to its Advisory Board: Rich Mason and James Hughes.

Mason and Hughes join AlertEnterprise in this consultative role as the company continues to bring in new industry leadership to guide its Cyber-Physical Security strategy and connect with forward-looking professionals to accelerate Security Convergence adoption.

“COVID-19 has created a critical inflection point that has accelerated Digital Transformation and Security Convergence is the foundation supporting this change,” said Jasvir Gill, CEO and Founder of AlertEnterprise.

“Both James and Rich bring a wealth of Cyber and Physical Security experience to help AlertEnterprise and our customers unlock some of the biggest challenges during this ‘Last Mile’ of the pandemic and beyond.”

Rich Mason has held numerous high-level technology positions during his 20-plus years, including at Honeywell International, AT&T and Bell Labs (Lucent Technologies). Most recently he was Honeywell’s Global Vice President and Chief Security Officer and prior, Enterprise Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) for the company.

A graduate of Honeywell’s elite Executive Development Program, Mason leads a private practice in Virginia, where he extends his expertise in cybersecurity and Six Sigma through consultancy to his clients while focusing on innovation and Security as a business enabler.

“Today’s cyber and physical security identities are fragmented and so is the business value. That needs to change. AlertEnterprise takes a human-centered approach to Security that fuels Digital Transformation and unlocks competitive advantage,” said Rich Mason.

“This platform for People Risk Management (PRM) positions Security as a real business enabler: trustworthy data, integrations, insights and automation for optimizing risk, user experiences, employee health and wellness and financial results. That’s Security 2.0.”

James Hughes is a veteran of the transportation and airport Safety and Security industries and a current member of the North Texas Crime Commission.

He recorded a 32-year-career with the Dallas Police Department, including 15 years in drug task force enforcement at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, where he developed the Airline Ticket Profile used to identify narcotics couriers by the way in which they purchased airline tickets and resulting in the recovery of millions of dollars.

He authored the FAA-approved Legend Airlines Security manual, providing security training to its airline personnel.