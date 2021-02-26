SolarWinds APM Integrated Experience delivers a single platform for navigation across the APM portfolio

SolarWinds announced the APM Integrated Experience for the SolarWinds application performance management (APM) solutions—AppOptics, Loggly, and Pingdom—consolidating access to application performance metrics, traces, logs, and user experience into a common navigation experience for technology professionals.

The new APM Integrated Experience helps reduce much of the complexity associated with modern APM by streamlining visibility into critical application and infrastructure performance and empowering tech pros with faster, easier troubleshooting.

APM continues to prove business critical for organizations across verticals. The SolarWinds IT Trends Report 2020: The Universal Language of IT found over half of surveyed IT teams (60%) are spending more time managing apps and services, and more teams are managing them in hybrid IT environments (74% of respondents manage hybrid IT in-house or with an MSP).

This trend has only accelerated as organizations manage the reality of remote and distributed workforces.

“As the personas using APM continue to expand to include developers, support teams, product managers, infrastructure teams, and more, there is a need for an APM solution that caters to these broader audiences and brings together all the data necessary to understand and validate application performance,” said Denny LeCompte, senior vice president, products, SolarWinds.

“Through the APM Integrated Experience, we are maximizing customers’ observability and ease of use. This convergence reflects our commitments to making tech pros’ lives easier and to broadening APM access for tech pros everywhere.”

“The market needs solutions that take a holistic approach to application performance metrics,” said Stephen Elliot, IDC Program Vice President, I&O, DevOps, and Cloud Operations.

“Moves towards convergence and ease of use best serve today’s APM landscape.”

The APM Integrated Experience delivers a single platform for common navigation across the APM portfolio to deepen the user’s knowledge of an application’s health and performance.

Consolidating metrics, traces, logs, and user experience in a single, seamless interface enables tech pros to find what they need quickly and achieve a faster mean time to resolution (MTTR).

The navigation enhancements include:

Home : A new landing page with a high-level view of what’s changed in the last week and what could be an issue

: A new landing page with a high-level view of what’s changed in the last week and what could be an issue Dashboards : Dashboards for both metrics and logs

: Dashboards for both metrics and logs Services : Code-level APM data containing maps, summary views and detailed distributed traces

: Code-level APM data containing maps, summary views and detailed distributed traces Infrastructure : Lists and maps for hosts and containers, plugins for web servers and databases, and direct integrations for AWS and Azure

: Lists and maps for hosts and containers, plugins for web servers and databases, and direct integrations for AWS and Azure Logs : Advanced searching capabilities on structured logs and the Dynamic Field Explore

: Advanced searching capabilities on structured logs and the Dynamic Field Explore Metrics : Explore and alert on thousands out-of-the-box and custom metrics helpful for understanding infrastructure and application health, and rapid troubleshooting

: Explore and alert on thousands out-of-the-box and custom metrics helpful for understanding infrastructure and application health, and rapid troubleshooting Real User Monitoring : Gain visibility into how actual end users are interacting with and experiencing your website with scalable and easy-to-use real user monitoring (RUM)

: Gain visibility into how actual end users are interacting with and experiencing your website with scalable and easy-to-use real user monitoring (RUM) Synthetic Monitoring: Simulate visitor interactions with your site or web app to know when critical pages or site flows stop working correctly

The APM Integrated Experience is designed for hybrid and cloud-native IT environments to help identify performance anomalies, understand dependencies, trace requests, and pinpoint the root cause of issues.

Users can isolate logs to a specific transaction, identify impacted systems, and view events in context to accelerate troubleshooting and recognize issues before there is a service disruption.

SolarWinds was recognized in the April 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring based on the completeness of vision and ability to execute for its APM suite of products.

AppOptics, Loggly, and Pingdom can be used individually or as an integrated platform to deliver full-stack performance monitoring across user experience, applications, services, and infrastructure.

Existing users of any of the APM products can activate the new experience in the platform.