Assured Data Protection enhances cloud data management portfolio with XDR powered by Confluera

Assured Data Protection announced the launch of its eXtended Detection and Response (XDR) service, providing businesses and MSPs with a fully automated and managed XDR solution powered by Confluera.

The service delivers XDR across multiple data streams and complements existing cloud data backup and recovery systems to provide pervasive cloud data management.

Assured Data Protection already delivers enterprise-grade data backup, disaster recovery and business continuity as a service.

Following a partnership agreement with Confluera, it has added advanced threat detection and remediation to its extensive data protection portfolio.

The XDR service enhances enterprise data protection capabilities and integrates seamlessly with an organisation’s data management infrastructure.

It can be deployed as enterprise software or as a managed service, either in the cloud or as an on-premises solution, depending on business requirements.

Extended Cloud Data Backup and Recovery

This is a natural evolution for a company that has spent the last decade working with enterprise customers and MSP partners to deliver data protection services.

Assured Data Protection enables businesses and MSPs to actively manage and monitor all data activity across their IT and cloud infrastructures via a single management interface.

This new XDR capability will provide more comprehensive data protection. It allows enterprise businesses and MSPs to pinpoint and track data breaches as they happen.

The XDR service will alleviate pressure on security operations and eliminate the need for IT teams to retrospectively identify and track threats.

This will save critical time and resources that can be dedicated to core-IT responsibilities.

For the XDR service, Assured Data Protection is extending the same level of sales and technical support it already provides to partners that have adopted its backup and recovery solutions.

“We are data protection specialists so it was only natural that we would eventually provide our customers with smart threat detection and response.

“Every day we help our customers recover data in the event of system failures, or damages to software and hardware. We’re now able to extend that service by helping customers to mitigate the impact of data breaches in real-time, all under the umbrella of data protection.

”We’re excited to share this with our customers and our MSP partners to create new data protection ecosystems that incorporate XDR,” said Simon Chappell, CEO, Assured Data Protection.

“We work closely with Assured Data Protection. Their structured processes and partner support dovetail nicely with our own operations.

“The specialized training, sales and technical support they provide have allowed us to ramp up our cloud data protection service offerings and introduce XDR into the mix.

“We’re able to integrate directly with them on key projects to maintain the highest levels of service delivery and customer support,” said Stuart Harper, Managing Director, Optec IT Solutions.