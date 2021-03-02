Proact disaster recovery service protects businesses from disruptive events

Proact is launching a new version of its managed disaster recovery service, which allows customers to continue operating their businesses following disruptive events, regardless of where their data is located.

Proact’s new and updated disaster recovery solution protects data from customers’ data centres, from Proact’s newly updated PHC (Proact Hybrid Cloud) platform and from business servers sitting in public cloud platforms, such as AWS and Azure.

In addition, the updated disaster recovery service covers customer data in physical servers and clusters, and in volumes within NetApp filers.

The updated solution means that Proact customers can now simplify and consolidate their disaster recovery strategy and efforts.

They can ensure they are cost-efficient, keep better control of their administration and quickly take action via one single partner if data needs to be restored.

Proact’s multicloud-ready Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) provides an off-site, off-network infrastructure that’s ready to power on.

It offers fast and efficient replication, a regular, structured and documented testing process, and transparent pricing with no additional charge if recovery is invoked.

“With this DRaaS update, combined with our PHC (Proact Hybrid Cloud) platform update just a few months ago, our customers can really start benefit from combining on-premises infrastructure, private cloud platforms, managed cloud platforms and public cloud platforms into one multicloud ecosystem – without having to worry about security, data control and administration”, says Per Sedihn, CTO and VP Portfolio & Technology, Proact IT Group AB.