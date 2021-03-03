GlobalPlatform appoints Stéphanie El Rhomri as Chair of the organization

GlobalPlatform announces that Stéphanie El Rhomri of Fime has been elected as Chair of the organization. Olivier Van Nieuwenhuyze of STMicroelectronics will take over the role of Treasurer and Secretary from Stephanie, and Rob Coombs of Arm retains his position as Vice Chair.

Three companies with seats on the Board, Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security, Trustonic and Thales, have appointed new representatives to serve their remaining term, and the full list of GlobalPlatform board members for 2021 is as follows:

Claus Dietze – Giesecke+Devrient Mobile Security

Eikazu Niwano – NTT Corporation

Sebastian Hans – Oracle

Jeremy O’Donoghue – Qualcomm

Mark Lipford – T-Mobile USA

Jan Nemec – Thales

Richard Hayton – Trustonic

Marc Kekicheff – Visa

Together, the group will continue GlobalPlatform’s work to further simplify access to the secure services offered by secure components, with the launch of Trusted Platform Services APIs later this year. The board will also drive two key IoT initiatives:

IoTopia Framework – a practical implementation guide to support the deployment and management of secure IoT devices across all markets and in line with global requirements. To simplify device onboarding and management, the organization recently launched a free Beta pilot of its MUD File Service, an online platform that helps IoT device makers to share device network requirements with users and network managers.

– a practical implementation guide to support the deployment and management of secure IoT devices across all markets and in line with global requirements. To simplify device onboarding and management, the organization recently launched a free Beta pilot of its MUD File Service, an online platform that helps IoT device makers to share device network requirements with users and network managers. Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms (SESIP) methodology – enabling device makers and certification bodies to manage their own IoT device certification schemes.

GlobalPlatform Chair, Stéphanie El Rhomri, comments: “For over 20 years, the energy and commitment of the board has created confidence in, and driven adoption of, innovative digital technologies. IoT is accelerating transformation everywhere and while the opportunities are great, they can only be realized once trust, security and privacy challenges are solved.

There is still much work to be done but by bringing key players from the industry together, GlobalPlatform is creating the technology building blocks to ensure digital solutions can be built, certified and securely managed with confidence for years to come.”

GlobalPlatform’s Executive Director, Kevin Gillick, adds: “Recent events have demonstrated that not only can the organization weather the impact of a global pandemic, but that our members have continued to thrive in its midst.

GlobalPlatform’s dedication to empowering innovation through collaboration has not wavered and in 2021, we will continue our work to define and promote standardized technologies and certifications that address the needs of the expanding IoT ecosystem.”

Stéphanie adds “On behalf of the organization, I’d like to extend a warm welcome to our new board representatives, and a heartfelt thankyou to our outgoing board members and Chair for their hard work and dedication.

“In recent years, because of their work, GlobalPlatform has launched a number of key initiatives to empower the ecosystem to overcome technical challenges, and use hardware security as a platform for innovation.”