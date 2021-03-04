Armor Anywhere and VMware Carbon Black extend protection to detect and stop advanced threats

Armor announced new endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities delivered with VMware Carbon Black. Armor Anywhere, a trusted cloud security platform, will utilize VMware Carbon Black Cloud Enterprise EDR to extend threat detection and response to end user devices.

Installed in minutes, Armor Anywhere provides unified visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments supported by a 24×7 security operations center (SOC).

“Armor is committed to simplifying security and compliance for our customers,” said Ryan Smith, VP of product management, Armor. “Endpoints are prime targets for attacks and enhancing Armor Anywhere with EDR is a natural progression to keep organizations safe.

“Together with VMware Carbon Black, we will empower our customers with an enterprise-grade solution to help combat threats.”

Armor Anywhere’s EDR delivers next-gen antivirus protection with behavioral anomaly detection, real-time device assessment and containment.

The feature will proactively guard against various threats that plague every industry, including ransomware, fileless and signatureless malware, and behavioral anomalies such as rootkits.

“We are constantly seeing the threat landscape change, creating a challenging dynamic for security teams tasked with detecting and stopping never-before-seen attacks,” said Dan Brodeur, Senior Director of Worldwide Partner Sales, VMware Carbon Black.

“Armor Anywhere along with the VMware Carbon Black EDR capabilities will create a powerful cybersecurity solution to help customers better address this challenge with cloud native endpoint protection.”

According to a recent study commissioned from Forrester, Armor Anywhere simplifies security and compliance with a confirmed ROI of 774%. The addition of EDR is available through partners, resellers, and direct sales.