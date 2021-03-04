BitDam ATP+ protects Office 365 users from unknown threats

BitDam announced the availability of BitDam ATP+, its upgraded Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) solution, offering comprehensive defense against malware, phishing, business email compromise (BEC) attacks, account compromise and spam filtering.

Designed as cloud-native software, BitDam ATP+ is the only solution that protects Office 365 users from unknown threats at first sight. The solution is suitable for enterprises, SMEs, managed service providers (MSPs) or other service providers.

The need for advanced threat detection is at an all-time high. Traditional defenses, such as Secure Email Gateways and Microsoft’s Office 365 basic and advanced security have proven ineffective as new attack variants are used daily.

Office 365 ATP, which is considered to have high detections rates, misses more than 25% of the unknown content-borne threats each day. The disruptive approach of BitDam ATP+ allows it to detect the full range of known and unknown cyber threats across all business communication channels.

BitDam ATP+ brings:

Unmatched detection rates – All other solutions miss more than 25% of unknown threats. BitDam ATP+ detects all of them.

– All other solutions miss more than 25% of unknown threats. BitDam ATP+ detects all of them. Protection from time zero – BitDam ATP+ is the only solution that identifies threats at first encounter, making response time irrelevant.

– BitDam ATP+ is the only solution that identifies threats at first encounter, making response time irrelevant. Always on security – BitDam ATP+ protects all business collaboration tools against the full range of advanced threats.

– BitDam ATP+ protects all business collaboration tools against the full range of advanced threats. Ultra-fast scanning at scale – Built in the cloud, for the cloud. BitDam ATP+ allows full scalability with no impact on scan time.

– Built in the cloud, for the cloud. BitDam ATP+ allows full scalability with no impact on scan time. Quick deployment – Two-click integration with O365 email, OneDrive and Microsoft Teams via Azure Marketplace.

– Two-click integration with O365 email, OneDrive and Microsoft Teams via Azure Marketplace. No overhead – Simple management, SOC investigation and ongoing security assessment through an easy-to-use customized dashboard.

BitDam ATP+ can replace Microsoft’s ATP or be utilized as a robust add-on for EOP/ATP. BitDam ATP+ works with any email and collaboration tools, including OneDrive, SharePoint and MS Teams.

“This is a transformative time for our company. BitDam has taken the next step in offering a thoroughly comprehensive integrated email security solution with the launch of BitDam ATP+,” said Liron Barak, CEO, BitDam.

“BitDam ATP+ is a robust replacement for Secure Email Gateways, or for Microsoft’s security, as we’re bringing a comprehensive solution to our customers – protection from malware, phishing, BEC and account compromise.

“And we are truly one-of-a-kind in that BitDam ATP+ detects unknown threats, every time; the only solution in our industry to do so. We’re proud to introduce BitDam ATP+ to the marketplace.”